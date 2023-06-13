Senate seeks to boost consumer protections, aviation safety in FAA bill

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The release of the Senate’s version of the FAA funding bill comes after members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee released their version on Friday.

The Senate bill proposes that most of the money — $67.5 billion — fund key safety programs at the FAA, building on changes passed in 2020 in the wake of two Boeing Max jet crashes. The measure also proposes creating an FAA academy to increase the number of air traffic controllers the agency can train.

For consumers, the measure would require airlines to offer refunds if a domestic flight is delayed at least three hours or an international flight is delayed at least six hours. It would double the civil penalty for aviation consumer violations to $50,000 per incident. In addition, the legislation would put a Senate-confirmed assistant secretary in charge of the Transportation Department’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection.

The measure would require airlines to include “easy-to-find” links on their websites for customers requesting a refund and would require airlines to provide free round-the-clock access to customer service agents by phone, live chat or text message.

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), chair of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said in a statement that the FAA Reauthorization Act “will help get the air travel system soaring again by improving safety and service.”

In a joint statement, Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), the committee’s ranking Republican, and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), ranking Republican of the aviation subcommittee, added that the bill “is a first step toward ensuring that the FAA can carry out its core mission of ensuring the safety of the flying public.”

The measure revisits the effects of smaller seats on passengers’ ability to evacuate an aircraft, which was noted as part of a 2018 FAA funding measure. As directed by Congress, the agency conducted emergency drills in 2019 and determined seat size did not affect evacuations. However, several lawmakers criticized the tests as flawed. The proposed bill would require the FAA to revisit evacuation standards.

The legislation also includes $1.8 billion for FAA research, engineering and development, including money that would expand research into alternative jet fuels that could cut carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. It also would study how best to incorporate emerging aviation technology into the national airspace, including electric propulsion and hypersonic aircraft.

The House and Senate bills are key steps for both chambers as lawmakers work to meet a Sept. 30 deadline, when the FAA’s current funding measure expires. Differences in the legislation passed by each chamber would need to be hammered out before a bill is sent to the president.

Lawmakers have voiced support for funding the FAA through 2028, rather than through continuing resolutions, as has been done in past years.

Like the House measure, the Senate version sidestepped issues that may surface as deliberations begin. Those include a push by a business coalition led by Delta Air Lines to increase the number of long-distance flights at Reagan National Airport.

On Tuesday, as House members began debating their version of the FAA funding bill, a bipartisan group of lawmakers gathered in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol to support legislation that would add 28 daily round trips at the airport.

The bill also doesn’t address any increase in the mandatory retirement age for pilots, which some lawmakers have supported as a way to address a pilot shortage. While the House version contained a provision allowing for an extra 150 hours of flight simulator time to count toward a requirement that new pilots have 1,500 hours of experience, the Senate version does not.

