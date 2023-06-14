FAA to require secondary flight deck barriers on new aircraft

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday that all new commercial passenger aircraft will be required to have secondary cockpit barriers, an addition designed to prevent intruders from entering the flight deck when the cockpit door is opened. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The FAA required that cockpit doors be heavily fortified in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The announcement marks the end of an effort that has taken decades, in part, because airline worker unions, airlines and aircraft manufacturers disagreed on how such a change should be implemented and whether barriers should be required on all passenger aircraft or only newly manufactured planes.

Manufacturers also said they needed time to design, build and certify the new equipment. The FAA estimated a cost of $35,000 for the purchase and installation of each secondary barrier.

The barriers will be used to block access to the flight deck when the cockpit door is open, such as when pilots leave the cockpit to use the restroom.

“Every day, pilots and flight crews transport millions of Americans safely — and today we are taking another important step to make sure they have the physical protections they deserve,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

The requirement will take effect two years after the final rule is published in the federal register, which is expected to happen in August. Acting FAA Administrator Polly Trottenberg said Wednesday she hoped airlines would act on the changes more quickly.

“We are hoping the airlines will work to beat this deadline,” she said. “They know the requirements, they know the technical specifications. If they are taking a plan for delivery right now, there is no reason it should not come with a secondary barrier.”

Congress mandated that secondary barriers be installed in certain newly manufactured passenger aircraft as part of a 2018 measure to fund the FAA. In 2021, the Biden administration listed the requirement as one of its rulemaking priorities. Last summer, while working with aircraft manufacturers, unions and others to collect recommendations, the agency sought comment on a proposed final rule that would make the new barriers a requirement.

Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association International, which represents more than 74,000 pilots at carriers including United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, said the added security will help pilots focus on their job of operating flights.

“We have been long, strong proponents of these secondary barriers, which are proven effective physical barricades that help prevent dangerous people intent on causing harm from reaching the flight deck when the doors opened during flight,” he said.

A rise in the number of unruly passenger incidents in recent years, including instances in which travelers have tried to enter the cockpit, has underscored the need for the additional barrier, advocates say. After a February incident on an American Airlines flight from Jacksonville to Washington, the FAA reiterated it was working to make secondary barriers a requirement.

Chip Hancock, government affairs committee chair for the Southwest Pilots Association, said the new barrier will provide an added layer of security at a time when conflicts involving passengers continue.

“In aviation, we manage risks,” he said. “And having this secondary barrier is just a tremendous additional layer [of safety].”

