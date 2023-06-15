Senate deal would add four long-distance flights to National Airport

Listen 6 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Leaders of a Senate committee reached a tentative deal Thursday to add four long-distance flights at Reagan National Airport, dealing a setback to D.C.-area lawmakers and the airport’s management, which have campaigned to leave current restrictions in place. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The agreement was described by three people familiar with the deal, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it hasn’t been publicly announced. It represents an important bipartisan endorsement by key senators as part of a broader aviation bill Congress needs to pass by the fall. The deal is also a modest victory for a coalition backed by Delta Air Lines that is seeking more access to the federally owned airport.

Still, the fate of the aviation bill remains unclear. The Senate Commerce Committee was scheduled to have a hearing Thursday to consider amendments and advance the legislation, but Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), the committee’s chairwoman, canceled the session to give negotiators more time to work out a dispute over airline pilot qualifications.

Advertisement

The Senate deal would need to pass other hurdles before it could become law. The House Transportation Committee advanced its own version of the aviation bill Wednesday with bipartisan support, but it does not address the issue of flights at National.

Word of an agreement to add flights drew criticism from the region’s four senators: Virginia’s Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, and Maryland’s Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, all Democrats. They argued that Dulles International Airport, more than 10 times the size of National, is better positioned to handle long-haul flights and additional air traffic.

“We will strongly oppose any FAA reauthorization that destabilizes this tried-and-true equilibrium by expanding the number of flights or passengers into and out of National,” they said in a joint statement. “Any such interference by Congress would disrupt the balance among the region’s airports, generate longer lines and more delays at DCA, create more noise for nearby residents, and hurt local economies in both of our states.”

Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to pass an aviation bill before the current law authorizing the Federal Aviation Administration expires. Committee leaders in the House and Senate have been trying to ease a bill forward while sidestepping controversial issues, but they were unable to avoid them as negotiations continued this week. Qualifications for pilots proved to be especially thorny as some airlines push to loosen them amid what they say is a shortage of qualified crews.

Advertisement

In the House, the Transportation Committee adopted an amendment largely along party lines that would raise the mandatory airline pilot retirement age from 65 to 67. The idea has the support of some airline industry organizations, but it is opposed by pilot unions who say it would be unsafe.

The amendment was proposed by Rep. Troy E. Nehls (R-Tex.), who has a brother who is a Delta pilot and a member of a group advocating to raise the age. The amendment won the support of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), according to four people familiar with the House committee’s negotiations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private talks.

The offices of Nehls and McCarthy did not respond to requests for comment.

In a letter to lawmakers this week, the Air Line Pilots Association, the nation’s biggest pilot union, said it would oppose the aviation bill over the proposed retirement age change.

Advertisement

“The rash decision to move an amendment on changing the statutory pilot retirement age, without consulting agencies responsible for safety, or studying potential impacts of such a change as has been done elsewhere is a politically driven choice that betrays a fundamental understanding of airline industry operations, the pilot profession, and safety,” the group wrote.

The holdup in the Senate on Thursday was over an amendment proposed by Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) that would allow pilots to accrue up to 250 hours toward the 1,500 flight hours typically required to fly for an airline by participating in a training program.

“In response to several members’ concerns over an amendment related to pilot training, Sen. Cantwell postponed the markup as members rightly wanted additional time to focus on safety,” said Tricia Enright, a Democratic committee spokesperson.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), chairwoman of the aviation subcommittee, said on the Senate floor Thursday that reducing required flight hours would “represent a serious risk with no reward.”

Advertisement

“It represents an unacceptable backsliding, a dangerous complacency in an industry where complacency kills,” she said.

At National, the addition of long-distance flights revolves around two special measures that govern access to the airport. It is subject to a 1,250-mile perimeter that limits the distance flights can travel. At the same time, the FAA manages a system of arrival and departure slots to handle airplane traffic. The Commerce Committee deal reached Thursday would add four slots that could be used to service destinations outside the perimeter, people familiar with the agreement said.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates National and Dulles, said it had no comment on a deal that was in its early stages.

National’s position as one of two U.S. airports owned by the federal government — nearby Dulles is the other — makes it vulnerable to the whims of Congress, which has long chafed at the rules put in place in the 1960s.

Advertisement

National’s proximity to Capitol Hill has led to numerous efforts over the years to add flights to more distant cities. Despite two other major airports in the region, Dulles and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall, members of Congress typically prefer National, the nation’s only airport outside New York subject to FAA limits on takeoffs and landings because of capacity constraints.

While Congress has sought — and twice won — exemptions to increase the number of flights outside the 1,250-mile limit, the latest push has drawn in airlines that traditionally stood on the sidelines.

In April, the new Delta-led group launched a campaign to lobby for more long-distance service at the airport. The Capital Access Alliance said slot and perimeter rules were stifling competition and leading to higher airfares. Weeks later, the Coalition to Protect Regional Airports, a group backed by rival United Airlines, jumped into the fray, arguing that National is too congested.

Advertisement

Chief executives of Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and United released a joint statement this week underscoring their opposition to operational changes to flights at National.

An FAA study said that adding flights would lead to more delays and that the airport doesn’t have enough gates to accommodate more air traffic. The agency, however, said it would be possible to add long-distance flights if the overall number of round-trip journeys did not increase.

Share