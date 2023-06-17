As crime rises, fare evasion enforcement signals a desire for civil order

Listen 10 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

A push to hold police accountable, reduce incarceration and prioritize alternatives to mandatory minimum sentences after George Floyd’s murder is giving way to calls for more law and order as rising violence in cities and transit systems unsettles even the staunchest of liberal strongholds. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The Chicago Transit Authority hired nearly 100 private security guards equipped with 50 canines last fall to help monitor turnstiles. In New York, Mayor Eric Adams (D) launched a “Subway Safety” plan that includes more police “addressing the fare evasion and disorder that contributes to an unsafe environment,” he wrote in February.

In the Washington region, the most clear sign yet of the pendulum swinging back is a renewed focus on fare evasion that began in November, when Metro Transit Police restarted enforcement that had been largely dormant for years after accusations that police escalated minor situations into violent confrontations and disproportionately policed stations in Black neighborhoods.

Advertisement

In Northern Virginia’s Loudoun County, leaders are moving toward making fare evasion a crime after Metro extended its rail footprint to the county seven months ago. In D.C., which drew national attention when city leaders decriminalized fare evasion five years ago, a council member this month proposed helping transit police officers enforce the offense, which has proliferated during the pandemic.

The shift is playing out within transit systems across the country amid a pandemic-era rise in violence and social disorder that is making its way onto the nation’s rail and bus systems. While increased telework has dented transit agency budgets, leaders say renewed enforcement interest has less to do with recovering lost fare money, with budget concerns increasingly taking a back seat to worries over passenger safety.

At the same time, the moves have concerned D.C. civil rights activists who protested transit police tactics for years, long accusing the department of concentrating efforts at stations in largely Black communities. They say police are regaining power to make unnecessary stops that too often escalate into arrests, use of force, injuries and long-lasting legal consequences for riders that outweigh an unpaid fare.

Advertisement

“A big police presence around a very minor offense of not paying at the fare gate is just caustic to communities of color in the way that it’s been enforced,” said Jonathan Smith, senior special counsel for the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights. The group has called for improvements in fare gate designs to deter fare evasion.

In 2019, the D.C. Council overrode a mayoral veto and made fare evasion a civil offense punishable only by fines, similar to a parking ticket. It followed complaints of biased policing from residents and activists, who showed statistics indicating transit police were concentrating enforcement at stations that primarily serve Black riders. Police and Metro officials said the stations had the most fare evasion offenses, but council members were troubled by stops that turned into arrests or clashes with police.

City leaders left transit police with the power to issue tickets for fare evasion but didn’t give them authority to require that suspects provide officers with their legal name or address. Without proper identification, a ticket cannot be enforced, transit police say.

Before the pandemic, D.C. Council members hesitated to resolve the oversight, but that has changed in the past year as crime has risen steadily in the transit system. Aggravated assaults are up 26 percent compared with the same time last year, Metro Transit Police crime statistics show. Larceny is up 90 percent, while pickpocketing and purse-snatching is up 84 percent. Robberies are up 127 percent, and destruction/vandalism is up 110 percent. Incidents involving weapons violations, indecent exposure, fondling and trespassing have also risen. Rail ridership has also been on the rise in recent months.

Advertisement

Five people have been killed on Metro property this year, including two teenagers in separate incidents in May, as well as a Metro worker who tried to intervene during a shooting rampage in February. No homicides had occurred in the transit system at the same time last year.

The surge mirrors crime increases in many cities nationwide, including D.C., which recorded 100 homicides quicker this year than any in the past two decades. Transit officials note a link between nonpaying riders and violent crime on the system.

“The vast majority of crimes on Metro are committed by individuals who enter the system without paying their fare,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in a statement.

Transit officials say fare evasion enforcement might have prevented violence in May, when police found two semiautomatic handguns and brass knuckles on a man who failed to comply with an ID check at Arlington County’s Pentagon City station.

Advertisement

Virginia law requires detained suspects to provide police with their legal name, address or other identifying information. That’s not the case in D.C., Metro officials say, in part because fare evasion is no longer a crime. In Maryland, people do not have to identify themselves, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, but police can detain someone if they suspect danger or that a crime has been committed.

Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), chair of the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, introduced a bill earlier this month that would require people stopped for fare evasion to provide police with their name and address. The Metro Safety Amendment Act allows police to detain someone who refuses to give up their name and issue a fine up to $100.

The proposal comes after the council became part of a national political debate on criminal justice reform when it proposed a sweeping overhaul of the District’s criminal code. The Senate took the rare step of overruling the city in rejecting the changes, saying they were too soft on crime. Council members, including Pinto, said critics ignored sentencing enhancements and other nuances.

Advertisement

Pinto said she supports keeping fare evasion a civil offense but wants police to have the ability to enforce it to protect Metro workers and passengers. She pointed to recent shootings and killings at stations and on trains, saying Metro officials have said most offenders get into the system by evading fares.

“It’s a public safety concern,” Pinto said. “In Virginia and Maryland, people who have outstanding warrants or who have committed violence in the system are able to be stopped if they fare-evaded.”

The increased enforcement comes as Metro faces more than a $700 million shortfall next year because of a rise in telework. Strengthening fare evasion enforcement also would help to limit fare losses and restore order and trust in Metro, Pinto said, so riders feel safe enough to return. Safety from crime is the biggest concern riders have about the Metro system, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll conducted earlier this year.

Advertisement

Under Pinto’s proposal, a person could be detained only until their identification is known, at which time the person would be released.

Around the time D.C. decriminalized fare evasion, the Washington Lawyers’ Committee released data showing 91 percent of citations and summons related to the offense were issued to Black people.

Smith pointed to other transit systems that have seen reductions in fare evasion by redesigning turnstiles to be taller or harder to climb over. Another solution, activists say, is making transit less expensive or free.

Metro has acknowledged failures in its recent $70 million replacement of fare gates systemwide, which included installing gates that were easy to jump over or squeeze through. The transit system is spending $35 million to modify gates with sturdy, 5-foot-tall doors.

Advertisement

Transit agencies in Boston, New York, San Francisco and Philadelphia also have added taller fare gates or turnstiles to combat fare evasion.

The D.C. Council, meanwhile, passed a law in December to make Metro bus rides in the District free by subsidizing the service. Metro board members and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), however, rejected the plan. Bowser questioned the cost of the service while Metro officials said they didn’t want to create an inequity between D.C. riders and those in Maryland and Virginia.

Meanwhile, Metro this month is starting a low-income fare program that reduces fares in half for anyone who qualifies for federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Budget shortfalls during the fourth year of the pandemic are part of the equation for transit agencies as they seek to recoup lost revenue. There’s been an increased desire to recover more ridership and fares as agencies run out of federal coronavirus aid that helped them avoid significant cuts.

Advertisement

Metro has said fare evasion accounts for more than $40 million in lost fares a year systemwide, which is less than 2 percent of the agency’s $2.4 billion operating budget.

Harold Stolper, who studies fare evasion enforcement and policing at Columbia University, said the offense has been a way to divert attention from financial crises and blame problems on those who don’t pay. Budgetary pressures helped New York rationalize putting hundreds more police officers on patrol in the subway system, he said.

Stolper said riders themselves also are going through budget constraints. Fare evasion, he said, is an economic issue that should be solved through affordable fare programs for low-income residents rather than rampant enforcement.

“You can’t police away poverty and economic need,” he said.

Dorothy M. Schulz, a retired criminal justice professor at New York’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said lower-income riders — as well as bus operators — also deserve to feel secure on public transit.

“Their safety is not being really considered,” she said. “There is a realization that the people are frightened.”

In suburban Washington’s Loudoun County, leaders have debated for months whether to make fare evasion a crime or a civil infraction. Last fall, Metrorail’s Silver Line was extended 11.5 miles while adding three stations — including one at Dulles International Airport — in the county.

County supervisors recently decided fare evasion should be a crime, forwarding a proposal to add the offense to the criminal code while hosting public hearings.

Loudoun County Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles), who is also a Metro board member, said there are many reasons for Metro to enforce fare evasion, including returning order and security to stations, as well as demonstrating that the agency is capable of managing its own finances.

But the real intent, he said, is to tamp down acts of violence.

“The greater motivation for Metro now is the desire to try to cut down on crime on the system,” he said. “I told my colleagues last week, ‘You know, I’m not interested in necessarily what the penalties are.’ We don’t need to send people to jail. But we do need to know who they are.”

Share