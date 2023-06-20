Growth in e-bikes, D.C. tourism help to fuel Bikeshare ridership record

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It took six months for Heather Olson Beal to reach 300 Capital Bikeshare stations, a little under half the number scattered across the Washington region. Living in Texas most of her life, she relied on her Honda Civic to get around, but never a bike. She rarely encountered bike lanes, while the thought of cycling alongside fast-moving traffic and scorching heat was enough to raise her anxiety level.

When a friend recommended Bikeshare after Olson Beal, 51, moved to D.C. last August for a congressional fellowship, it only took a few weeks before the habit stuck. It’s become her main method of getting to work, libraries and Arlington National Cemetery, while paving the way for hikes. She said it’s the safest way of navigating unfamiliar terrain.

“I’ve gotten myself into places where I’ve thought, ‘I’m not from here, I should get home instead of being out where I am at this time,’” she said. “I just thought, ‘I’m going to get on a bike,’ so I’ve done it for safety reasons.”

Olson Beal is part of the growth that Bikeshare has experienced in recent months in Washington, topping a ridership record in May that had stood for nearly five years. As transit, commuter trains and suburban bus systems struggle to lure back riders during a pandemic-era shift to telework, interest in shared bikes and e-scooters has increased nationwide alongside rising investment in micromobility options.

Officials point to several reasons Bikeshare is seeing new riders, including a push for federal workers and other employees to return to in-person work, increases in local tourism, an expansion of D.C.’s bike lanes and a rise in Bikeshare fleets throughout the area. The system recorded 428,000 rides last month, surpassing a record set in September 2018.

The Washington region’s Bikeshare system, which is managed by Lyft but owned by the cities and counties it serves, has continued to expand and upgrade its legacy bikes and docks. Each Bikeshare jurisdiction is responsible for the costs of its stations and equipment, generally using a combination of federal, state and local money to fund capital costs.

Bikeshare in recent months has rolled out 850 e-bikes across its network, mostly the District, across a network that consists of more than 5,000 bikes and 700 stations in the Washington region. Other cities have also expanded fleets while experiencing ridership growth four years into the pandemic.

Samantha Herr, executive director of the North American Bikeshare & Scootershare Association, a nonprofit focused on micromobility advocacy and education, said she expects those numbers to increase this year, powered, in part, by the expansion and popularity of e-bikes.

She said micromobility vehicles became more popular during the pandemic because they were a health-conscious and safer way of getting around. While usage dropped during the early months of the pandemic, ridership rebounded more quickly than many other modes of transportation.

In 2021, District officials announced a $19 million Bikeshare expansion plan over six years to add 80 stations and 2,500 electric bikes. Since then, D.C. has increased its bike fleet and station numbers, including e-bikes with longer-lasting battery life and illuminated beacons to make them more noticeable on the road.

The city recently added 1.5 miles of protected bike lanes between Florida and Pennsylvania avenues, adding to more than 30 miles of such lanes. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has said the bike lane expansion is part of the city’s goal of reviving downtown during the pandemic.

In addition to Bikeshare, other micromobility services have seen similar expansions and ridership increases.

Lime said ridership on its e-bikes and scooters in Washington grew from less than a million rides in 2020 to 3 million in 2022. The company said it expects 50 percent growth this year and estimates reaching 550,000 rides this month alone, according to Lime spokesperson Jacob Tugendrajch.

The company has also quadrupled its fleets since the pandemic began, with more than 6,500 e-scooters and e-bikes across the region. Tugendrajch said company growth within the D.C. market has inspired micromobility expansion in other U.S. cities.

“It’s one of our leading markets globally and continues to grow rapidly as more people turn to safe, affordable, carbon-free options to get around,” he said in a statement.

Elizabeth Kiker, executive director of the Washington Area Bicyclist Association, said she’s not surprised at the growth in micromobility options in recent years.

She said she passes by several bikeshares and pedestrians on e-scooters during her daily commute from Arlington. She said the growth primarily stems from the region prioritizing expansion across the Washington area and growing interest in outdoor cycling during the pandemic.

“They’re really connecting the city and connecting the region,” Kiker said. “Those of us who live in Virginia or Maryland are able to get where we want to go by bike, and so it’s just very, very powerful.”

She said accessibility is what sets bike-share programs apart from typical cycling. Riders don’t need to buy equipment or store it, and can access real-time data about where to pick up bike-share vehicles. The bikes, which usually have thicker wheels, might also be easier for novice riders to maneuver, Kiker said.

Shared micromobility vehicles around high-traffic tourist hot spots have been a driver of recent growth, particularly around the National Mall and in the Georgetown area, according to ridership data. District Department of Transportation officials said suburban and residential areas see a larger proportion of residents becoming annual members when compared to short-term use elsewhere — possibly because of increased tourism.

Meanwhile, those living in residential areas might be more likely to use bike-share and similar programs to commute to work or run errands, making a long-term membership more cost-effective, officials said.

“Our residents desire more varied, equitable and sustainable transportation options, so it is important for DDOT to prioritize infrastructure and programs such as the Capital Bikeshare Program, which highlights our commitment to closing transportation equity gaps and anticipating the needs of our residents, visitors and commuters,” DDOT Director Everett Lott said in a statement.

DDOT officials say understanding regional demographics and common bike uses is important in determining how to expand bikes to more areas with greater needs, including places where public transit may be harder to access.

Jurisdictions outside D.C. have also seen an increase in Bikeshare riders. Claudia Pors, transportation communications specialist for the Arlington County Department of Environmental Services, said ridership has increased in the county by about 40,000 rides in the past year compared to a year earlier.

Much of the growth has been concentrated around Metro stations and larger commercial corridors, such as the Rosslyn-Ballston area and around Pentagon City, but there have also been increases along Columbia Pike and in residential neighborhoods, she said.

The county has also added several e-bike and scooter operators, including Bird, Lime and Spin.

Olson Beal purchased an annual membership weeks after using Bikeshare. She isn’t sure if she will return to Texas after her fellowship ends next year, but during her time in the nation’s capital, she said the ability of having a temporary bike she can drop off after her commutes is one less thing to lug around.

But if she stays in D.C., she’s open to having a bike of her own.

“If I stay, then I’d potentially consider it,” she said, “but it’s been such a cost-saver that it’s my ideal way of traveling around.”

