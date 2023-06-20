Metro: Massive funding increase needed to avoid ‘catastrophic’ cuts

Listen 6 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Metro launched a campaign Tuesday to raise support for a massive increase in annual funding the transit agency says is needed to pay for current service levels and avoid “catastrophic” cuts that could include thousands of layoffs, reduced operating hours and 30-minute waits for trains. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The push to galvanize support for bridging a projected $750 million shortfall has been expected since Metro lost nearly half its weekday rail ridership to telework during the pandemic. After three years of subsisting on federal relief aid, transit leaders say more money from Virginia, Maryland, the District, the federal government or a special tax or fee are the only solutions without significant cuts.

The campaign comes two days before transit leaders are scheduled to present Metro’s board with a sobering snapshot of the financial state of the system, which in recent weeks has been returning to service levels last seen before the pandemic. The presentation will offer a bleak prediction for transit in the Washington region if Metro doesn’t receive a dedicated infusion of annual funding by July 2024, the start of a new fiscal year.

At that point, transit officials say the amount of the shortfall will grow in subsequent years, mirroring a rise in other costs to operate the nation’s third-largest rail system. Metro leaders say they aren’t yet planning for cuts, but rather, are offering an assessment of reductions that would be needed if Metro had to balance its budget with existing money.

“The only way to cut service enough is to eliminate about two-thirds of bus, rail and MetroAccess service for the region,” said Thomas Webster, Metro’s chief of planning and performance. “That is catastrophic levels of service reduction.”

Many transit agencies have looked to their state governments for more money as they run out of the pandemic-related aid that helped them withstand historic drops in fare revenue more than three years ago. In Metro’s case, it must rely on four primary subsidy providers — Maryland, D.C., Northern Virginia’s cities and counties, and the federal government — to come together and find a solution.

The funding request follows a turbulent few years that included a federal derailment investigation, a year-long train shortage, a surge in fare evasion and elected leaders casting doubt on Metro’s leadership at the agency’s highest levels, leading to the resignations of Metro’s former leaders.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke, who was hired about a year ago, pointed to the transit system’s latest internal customer survey Tuesday to explain why he is optimistic the region’s business and civic leaders will support handing over more money. He said 84 percent of riders are satisfied with Metrorail, matching the highest level in years, while more than 70 percent feel the same about the Metrobus system.

“It’s just too important to the region, and too many people worked so hard to build this incredible regional asset,” Clarke said. “I find it hard to believe that anyone is going to be supportive of these types of cuts. They devastate the region.”

Over the past three years, Metro has used about $2.4 billion in federal aid to replace fare revenue lost during the pandemic. The final $561 million in federal aid will be spent in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.

In the following fiscal year, Metro said it still couldn’t close a funding gap even if it regained every rider lost during the pandemic.

The reasons are threefold: In the 2025 fiscal year that will begin next summer, Metro is projecting it will have recovered 75 percent of pre-pandemic ridership levels, which would leave to a shortfall of $288 million. In expenses, payroll and benefits make up more than 70 percent of Metro’s costs, while pre-negotiated raises in Metro’s labor contract with its mostly unionized workforce — as well as inflation — have combined to increase more than 10 percent over the past three years.

Metro also projects labor costs will rise by $266 million in fiscal year 2025.

Metro says it also cut its jurisdictions a break as the pandemic began, but now is in need of recouping that money. D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia communities subsidize more than half of Metro’s operating budget annually at a rate that can increase by 3 percent each year. Metro typically asks for that bump, but board members decided to forego the annual increase at the start of the pandemic. The agency also took a reduced subsidy amount, officials said. The breaks added up to a $196 million deficit for fiscal year 2025, Metro projects.

Metro projections predict the funding shortage will grow to $1.2 billion in about a decade.

Under current subsidy levels, Metro says it would need to lay off 5,300 workers, or more than 40 percent of its workforce, and cut service by two-thirds, creating train waits of 20 to 30 minutes. Trains would have the capacity to carry about 300,000 riders a day while buses would be capped at about 200,000 — both of which are less than current ridership levels. Trains and buses would be crowded, service hours would shortened, police patrols would be reduced, some escalators would be turned off and cleaning would decrease.

That would get Metro to about $950 million in savings, which is what transit leaders said they would need to make up for the $750 million gap. The other $200 million would stem from additional fare losses the cuts would bring because of lowered ridership as service fell, according to Metro estimates.

Officials said such a scenario would kill transit in the region.

“It just gets worse and worse and worse,” Webster said.

Clarke, who has met with several regional and congressional leaders since becoming general manager, said the overwhelming desire is for Metro keep its existing level of service. That isn’t possible without other sources of revenue, he said.

“I have yet to meet an elected official who said Metro isn’t crucial for our region’s economic equity, sustainability, traffic — every other topic,” Clarke said.

Over the past three years, the agency has saved about $300 million each year by leasing real estate, consolidating offices and call centers, freezing some vacancies, deferring the purchase of some supplies, eliminating redundant positions and health-care spending, contracting more work and shrinking its number of non-transit vehicles.

Board members also raised fares for the first time in three years.

Outside Washington, leaders in New York and the San Francisco Bay Area have stepped in to increase funding for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Bay Area Rapid Transit, saving them from drastic cuts.

Clarke said he is hoping for the same in the nation’s capital.

“There’s nothing [Metro] can do to overcome this. We’re not our own taxing authority. We don’t have the ability to make money,” he said. “This is going to be a regional issue. This is a regional issue and it needs a regional solution.”

