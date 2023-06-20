Service on part of Metro’s Red Line suspended after person struck by train

Metro suspended train service along part of the Red Line in D.C. during the Tuesday evening commute after a person was struck by a train north of the Rhode Island Avenue station.
Firefighters were helping to evacuate about 115 people from the train to the Rhode Island Avenue station platform. Information about the person’s condition wasn’t immediately available.
Shuttle buses were being used to bridge customers between stations.
