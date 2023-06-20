The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Transportation

Service on part of Metro’s Red Line suspended after person struck by train

By
Updated June 20, 2023 at 5:53 p.m. EDT|Published June 20, 2023 at 5:46 p.m. EDT
(Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)
1 min

Metro suspended train service along part of the Red Line in D.C. during the Tuesday evening commute after a person was struck by a train north of the Rhode Island Avenue station.

D.C. fire officials and Metro Transit Police responded shortly before 5 p.m. to the incident. Train service was suspended on the Red Line between the Fort Totten and NoMa-Gallaudet stations.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Firefighters were helping to evacuate about 115 people from the train to the Rhode Island Avenue station platform. Information about the person’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

Shuttle buses were being used to bridge customers between stations.

More coverage: Air travel, transit, railroads

Toll lanes: Environmental groups ask judge to reverse Md. toll lane approvals

Transit: As crime rises, fare evasion enforcement signals a desire for civil order

I-95 collapse: Temporary road will be built to reopen collapsed stretch of I-95

DCA flights: Senate deal would add four long-distance flights to National

Bikeshare: Growth in e-bikes, D.C. tourism help to fuel ridership record

Loading...