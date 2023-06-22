Metro pledges to do its part while seeking help from regional leaders

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A staggering $750 million budget deficit beginning next summer can’t be closed without help from elected leaders across the Washington region, Metro board members said Thursday as they also pledged action within the transit agency — even if it includes raising fares or privatizing work. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Metro leaders were quick to point out that any action they took would amount to negligible savings, short of cutting service to a level so severe that it would be “catastrophic” for the region. One side benefit, they said, would be demonstrating to jurisdictions that Metro is doing its part while simultaneously asking them for more money.

“We are going to have to start working through very granular scenarios in order to understand all of the pieces that we can put together in order to fix things,” board member Tracy Hadden Loh said during a Thursday board meeting. “There are pieces of this that are under this board’s control, and they’re under [Metro’s] control, such as the fare policy, such as our advertising policies, such as nonunion labor force size and compensation.”

The meeting came two days after Metro launched a public campaign that calls on civic, business and community leaders to help the transit agency with a daunting and pandemic-induced financial challenge. Without an infusion of money in the next year, transit leaders warned that drastic service cuts and thousands of layoffs would lead to a dire outcome for transit across the Washington region.

Metro leaders are searching for a long-term solution to stabilize the agency’s finances while overcoming rising labor costs and rail ridership that was halved during a move to telework.

The transit system survived the past three years using nearly $2.4 billion in federal aid, staving off severe cuts and recently returning to pre-pandemic service levels. But with aid running out by July 2024, Metro leaders have undertaken a desperate search for sustainable funding to fill a financial hole projected to grow annually to as much as $1.2 billion later this decade.

The challenge isn’t unique to the nation’s capital amid a pandemic that altered work habits, stole commuters who made daily trips to office buildings and forced public transportation to broaden service beyond a ride to work.

In the New York and San Francisco areas, transit agencies have persuaded state governments to increase funding, but Metro must convince and coordinate assistance from D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia, which already heavily subsidize Metro. It’s also unclear whether the federal government — the fourth major outside source of funding — would be willing to provide more assistance.

Metro is emerging from a tumultuous stretch that included a federal safety investigation, lapses in training and certification, a surge in fare evasion and a train shortage that reduced service for more than a year — a record that puts pressure on the transit agency to show progress. Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said the system has made strides after “three unprecedented years” of challenges, citing internal and external surveys of riders and residents who say they are satisfied with the system’s rail and bus service.

“This team has been pushed incredibly hard, some would say too hard, but we had a hole we had to dig out of,” Clarke said of transit workers. “I think it’s clear Metro is back.”

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments said it would convene elected officials, business, civic and community leaders for “a new regional dialogue” to help solve Metro’s funding problems, Clark Mercer, the nonprofit group’s executive director, said in a statement.

The organization’s membership includes 24 jurisdictions, as well as federal, state and local lawmakers. It worked in 2018 to bring Maryland, D.C. and Virginia jurisdictions together to provide Metro with $500 million in annual dedicated funding for major construction, purchasing and other capital projects.

The goal for transit leaders as they lobby for help will be to state how far Metro has come, transit officials said, and also to show regional leaders a clear picture of Metro’s plans at a time when public transportation’s relevance is being questioned as ridership has fallen.

“We need to also drive a vision of what Metro can be long-term so it’s not just ‘hey, let’s put money into a bucket to do what we’re doing today,’” Clarke said.

Service improvements on the horizon include train automation, which will lead to smoother and more punctual rides, and a new generation of rail car: the 8000 series. The cars will include more space for bicycles and strollers, as well as open gangways to allow movements between cars. Board members reviewed new design plans for the Hitachi Rail-built cars that include a mix of front-facing seats and benches against the wall, similar to New York’s subway cars.

Loh said if a dedicated funding stream can be created or diverted to Metro, money will take time to accumulate. Meanwhile, Metro says it will need a $750 million infusion by July 2024 to avoid significant cuts.

Transit officials say they have been paring back costs during the pandemic. Over the past three years, Metro says it has found about $300 million in savings through call center and office consolidations, attrition, position eliminations and health care cost sharing. Earlier this year, the board also passed its first fare increase in more than five years.

Board members said they know they will have to dig deeper and said they will not rule out any ideas.

“That, by itself, is not going to be enough, as we’ve talked about, but it should be part of the solution,” said board member Sarah Kline. “In fact, no single thing is probably going to be enough. We’re going to need to not only shake the couch cushions, but look under the seats, vehicles and, you know, everywhere else that we can find solutions.”

Metro Board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg said he and Clarke are meeting with leaders around the region. They said they plan to lay out Metro’s recent accomplishments, as well as what the agency is willing to do.

“Our elected leaders and other jurisdictional partners are really going to look to us to play our part, and I think we’ve done that,” Smedberg said. “All of that is going to be part of the picture.”

