Live updates NTSB hearing probes Ohio train derailment, emergency response

- Witnesses will be questioned by NTSB board members, agency staff and representatives of 11 corporations, labor unions and government bodies that are part of the investigation.
- The hearing will delve into four broad areas: The readiness of emergency crews to respond to the derailment, the decision to burn the vinyl chloride, the bearing failure and detector system, and the condition of the tank cars on the train.
- The NTSB has determined that a wheel bearing on one of the train cars overheated. The rail line was equipped with detectors designed to alert the crew to rising bearing temperatures, but a gap in the system meant the crew was only alerted moments before the train came off the tracks.
- The train was operated by Norfolk Southern, which has pledged millions of dollars in aid for the community and is cleaning up the site under the supervision of the Environmental Protection Agency.
The Ohio train derailment and chemical spill
The latest: DOJ is also suing Norfolk Southern over the toxic train derailment. Senators questioned Norfolk Southern’s CEO on rail safety records as Ohio is suing the freight company. In February, the National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the Ohio train derailment.
What are the health risks of the chemical spill? One toxic gas, vinyl chloride, was burned after the derailment, sending various toxins and chemicals into the air. The EPA is handling the disaster response.
The politics: Amid a partisan divide over the disaster response, former president Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the derailment site.
Who is impacted? The Biden administration is taking heat for not doing enough to help, while Ohio residents are angry after Norfolk Southern backed out of a town hall addressing the response. The derailment also killed more than 43,000 aquatic animals in the area. Here’s what to know about the derailment’s toxic plume.