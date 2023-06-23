I-95 to reopen Friday after Philadelphia bridge collapse, Pa. governor says

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A stretch of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia will reopen at noon Friday, the office of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said, less than two weeks after a fiery gasoline tanker crash destroyed a bridge over an exit ramp. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Shapiro initially predicted that rebuilding would take months, but the state’s Department of Transportation opted to construct a temporary roadway by filling the space that had been crossed by the bridge with recycled glass and paving over the top of it. The approach is likely to push up the overall cost of fully restoring the highway, but it allowed the road to reopen at least partly far sooner.

Shapiro’s office said six lanes of traffic will be available when the road reopens Friday.

The stretch carries about 160,000 vehicles per day, and the closure spelled misery for commuters and left truckers facing long, slow detours through the city. Officials recognized the potential economic toll of the disruption to a key East Coast artery, vowing to rebuild as quickly as possible.

The June 11 crash and collapse of the bridge are under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. Authorities have said the truck was leaving the highway using the off-ramp and flipped over, igniting the gasoline it was carrying. Experts say the fire apparently burned hot enough to weaken the steel in the bridge, causing it to fall in on itself.

The truck’s driver, 53-year-old Nathan Moody, was killed.

The bridge carrying the southbound lanes of the highway did not collapse, but inspectors determined it was unsafe and needed to be demolished. Shapiro signed an emergency declaration, making $7 million in state funds available, and the Federal Highway Administration provided an initial $3 million in disaster funding. Officials have estimated the final total cost at between $25 and $30 million.

Shapiro promised that crews would work around-the-clock to get the demolition and rebuilding done as quickly as possible.

President Biden toured the scene by air on June 17. “There’s no more important project to the country right now as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

The demolition work was completed within a week, helped by crews who were already on-site at the time of the crash working on another project. Pennsylvania State Police troopers escorted trucks carrying the recycled glass aggregate to the construction site as part of an effort to avoid delays, and the public was able to monitor progress on a live video feed.

Shapiro said at a news conference this week that he has been watching the live feed regularly. He described his delight at catching a moment when he thought a load of debris was about to be dumped on the ground by mistake, only for a truck to pull into position at exactly the right moment.

“These guys know what they’re doing,” Shapiro said. “It is amazing for the public to see. I’ve loved watching it.”

The temporary roadway rests on 7,200 cubic yards of the recycled glass material. Pennsylvania Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll said it has been widely used around the country and is more than strong enough to bear the weight of vehicles traveling along the highway.

“It’s safe. It’s sound. It’s ready to go to work,” Carroll said.

With the temporary lanes in place, the state Transportation Department next plans to build a permanent replacement bridge. Crews will then excavate the fill and restore the off-ramp.

Interstate 95 was reopened more quickly than highways in Oakland, Calif., and Atlanta that were closed for weeks after similar fires in the past 15 years. In those cases, engineers were able to install permanent replacement bridges rather than relying on a temporary structure. But the site in Philadelphia is cramped, making such an approach harder to pull off.

