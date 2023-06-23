Live updates Railcar that triggered East Palestine derailment hadn’t been recently inspected

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The National Transportation Safety Board on Friday is hosting the second half of a two-day hearing into the freight train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. The February derailment morphed from a serious derailment into a national political story after authorities decided to vent and burn the hazardous vinyl chloride the train was carrying. The fire sent a plume of black smoke above the small community and left residents fearing for their health.
Here’s what to know
- The railcar that suffered an overheated bearing, causing the derailment in East Palestine, had not recently been inspected, a union official said. Jason Cox, a representative of the Brotherhood Railway Carmen, said the risk posed by the bearing might have been detected had the car been given a close look.
- The East Palestine fire chief told investigators probing a Norfolk Southern derailment that the railroad gave him 13 minutes to decide whether to vent and burn carloads of hazardous vinyl chloride — a timeline he said left him feeling “blindsided.” The decision would change a serious derailment in early February into a national event that became the backdrop for weeks of culture war battles.
- The on-scene hearing is the first since the NTSB sent representatives to Alaska as part of a plane crash investigation six years ago and is a rare chance for the public to observe the NTSB’s investigators at work.
- Here’s what the derailed train was carrying — and what was burned.
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
The railcar that suffered an overheated bearing, causing the derailment in East Palestine, had not recently been inspected, a union official said. Jason Cox, a representative of the Brotherhood Railway Carmen, said the risk posed by the bearing might have been detected had the car been given a close look.
The East Palestine fire chief told investigators probing a Norfolk Southern derailment that the railroad gave him 13 minutes to decide whether to vent and burn carloads of hazardous vinyl chloride — a timeline he said left him feeling “blindsided.” The decision would change a serious derailment in early February into a national event that became the backdrop for weeks of culture war battles.
The on-scene hearing is the first since the NTSB sent representatives to Alaska as part of a plane crash investigation six years ago and is a rare chance for the public to observe the NTSB’s investigators at work.
1/4
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
The railcar that suffered an overheated bearing, causing the derailment in East Palestine, had not recently been inspected, a union official said. Jason Cox, a representative of the Brotherhood Railway Carmen, said the risk posed by the bearing might have been detected had the car been given a close look.
The East Palestine fire chief told investigators probing a Norfolk Southern derailment that the railroad gave him 13 minutes to decide whether to vent and burn carloads of hazardous vinyl chloride — a timeline he said left him feeling “blindsided.” The decision would change a serious derailment in early February into a national event that became the backdrop for weeks of culture war battles.
The on-scene hearing is the first since the NTSB sent representatives to Alaska as part of a plane crash investigation six years ago and is a rare chance for the public to observe the NTSB’s investigators at work.
1/4
Live contributors
Just now
Just now
18 min ago
18 min ago
20 min ago
20 min ago
59 min ago
59 min ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
More coverage: Air travel, transit, railroads
East Palestine: Fire chief tells hearing he had 13 minutes to make key decision
I-95 collapse: I-95 to reopen after Philadelphia bridge collapse
Metro: Agency pledges to do its part while seeking help from regional leaders
Sonic boom: Pilot of crashed jet chased by military planes suddenly went silent
Bikeshare: Growth in e-bikes, D.C. tourism help to fuel ridership record