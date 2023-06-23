Live updates Railcar that triggered East Palestine derailment hadn’t been recently inspected

Here’s what to know

The railcar that suffered an overheated bearing, causing the derailment in East Palestine, had not recently been inspected, a union official said. Jason Cox, a representative of the Brotherhood Railway Carmen, said the risk posed by the bearing might have been detected had the car been given a close look.

The East Palestine fire chief told investigators probing a Norfolk Southern derailment that the railroad gave him 13 minutes to decide whether to vent and burn carloads of hazardous vinyl chloride — a timeline he said left him feeling “blindsided.” The decision would change a serious derailment in early February into a national event that became the backdrop for weeks of culture war battles.