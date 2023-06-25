Radar problems briefly pause flights to and from National, Dulles airports

Flights to and from airports in the Washington region were suspended for a time Sunday evening after a problem at a major air traffic control facility, according to both the Federal Aviation Administration and the local airports authority.
The FAA said it had switched to a backup facility, and at 7:11 p.m. a spokeswoman said in an email that departures to airports in the Washington area, as well as BWI and Richmond, had resumed.
The FAA initially reported the situation at 6:17 p.m. It was not immediately known exactly when the interruption began or how many planes or passengers were affected.
Details about the problem at the traffic control facility were not immediately available, but part of the power system was apparently involved. The FAA said repairs to a communications power panel had been completed. A backup system handled communications during the repairs, the FAA said.
Initially, the FAA said it had paused departures to D.C.-area airports while repairs to a communications system were made at Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control Facility in Warrenton, Va. The facility provides air traffic control services to the Baltimore/Washington and Richmond/Charlottesville areas, according to the FAA.
It also controls the airspace over Joint Base Andrews, Reagan National and Dulles International airports, BWI and several other airports in the region, an FAA website said.
More coverage: Air travel, transit, railroads
East Palestine: Fire chief tells hearing he had 13 minutes to make key decision
I-95 collapse: I-95 to reopen after Philadelphia bridge collapse
Metro: Agency pledges to do its part while seeking help from regional leaders
Sonic boom: Pilot of crashed jet chased by military planes suddenly went silent
Bikeshare: Growth in e-bikes, D.C. tourism help to fuel ridership record