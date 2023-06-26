Overheated power cable blamed for D.C.-area flight delays

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A ground stop that delayed flights Sunday at the Washington region’s three major airports for more than two hours was blamed on an overheated power cable at a Federal Aviation Administration facility, the agency said Monday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The FAA said technicians were conducting routine inspections of power panels at its Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control center (TRACON) when a temperature reading indicated one power cable was too hot and needed to be replaced. The facility in Warrenton, Va., about 45 miles west of Washington, provides air traffic control services for airports in the D.C. region, Richmond and Charlottesville.

The replacement process forced controllers in the center to shift to a backup system about 4:40 p.m. to communicate with aircraft. FAA officials opted to significantly reduce the number of flights bound for the Washington area to avoid strain on the system until normal operations could resume.

Advertisement

About 10 minutes after moving to the backup, the FAA then paused incoming flights to Baltimore-Washington International Marshall, Reagan National and Dulles International airports, as well as Richmond International Airport, officials said. The ground stop scrambled hundreds of flights as the weekend came to a close.

The pause — combined with delays in New York and elsewhere because of thunderstorms — contributed to two difficult days of travel for air passengers during a relatively trouble-free summer. It came after airlines and regulators spent months preparing for an onslaught of summer travelers while dealing with a shortage of air traffic controllers and opening new flight routes to give airlines more options.

According to flight-tracking service FlightAware, more than 9,800 flights within, into or out of the United States were delayed Sunday and more than 1,400 were canceled — with even more flights canceled Monday. It’s the most cancellations in a day since the start of the summer travel season.

New York-area airports were among the hardest-hit Sunday, with 47 percent of departures at LaGuardia, 44 percent of departures at Newark Liberty International and 39 percent at John F. Kennedy International delayed. At BWI, 38 percent of departures were delayed, while 37 percent of departures at National and Dulles were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Advertisement

Similar problems continued Monday, when thunderstorms again caused widespread delays at all three New York-area airports. In the D.C. region, severe storms were predicted to hit later in the day, raising the potential for flight delays.

During Sunday’s ground stop in the Washington region, flights from New York airports were allowed to continue operating because the TRACON center was able to handle the volume, the FAA said. However, flight radar data indicates only a handful of flights came in or out of the region for about two hours.

In some cases, flights bound for D.C.-area airports were diverted. Bob Kerlik, a spokesman for Pittsburgh International Airport, said the Pennsylvania airport received 28 diversions. Of those, seven originally were to land at Dulles, three at National and four at BWI.

Advertisement

The cable at the center of the D.C. ground stop was fixed and the FAA said flights resumed at 7 p.m. Sunday. The agency is investigating what caused the cable to overheat.

David Luria, 56, a music teacher, was scheduled to leave from Dulles to get home to Providence, R.I., shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. Just before he was scheduled to get onto the aircraft, he said boardings stopped and planes returned to their gates to let passengers off.

“We knew something serious was happening,” Luria said.

His flight was delayed about an hour, and then another hour. After it was pushed back to 10:30 p.m., Luria said the flight was canceled with little explanation from United Airlines about what had happened.

“It felt egregious,” Luria said. “They could have canceled the flight earlier and given people other options.”

Advertisement

Luria, who was traveling with colleagues who had been in Washington for a conference, said he went to inquire about renting a car to avoid the flight problems.

“There were lines out the door,” he said. “Lots of people were trying to get cars.”

Luria returned to the hotel where he had been staying for the conference and booked an early-morning Amtrak ride home. He’s hoping United will cover his extra costs.

The incident could bring more scrutiny of the agency’s operations and infrastructure at a time when lawmakers are negotiating a measure to fund the FAA. An outage of a pilot notification system in January raised concerns about whether the agency had enough resources to manage systems that are critical to the operation of the national airspace system.

Potomac TRACON handles flights entering and departing the D.C. region’s airspace. TRACON facilities nationwide generally handle flights operating within a 30-mile to 50-mile radius of an airport, generally up to about 10,000 feet.

Gift this article Gift Article