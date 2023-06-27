The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Transportation

Motorcade snarls traffic after closure of Beltway’s inner loop

By
Updated June 27, 2023 at 5:42 p.m. EDT|Published June 27, 2023 at 4:56 p.m. EDT
Virginia State Police vehicles block the Beltway's inner loop during the Tuesday evening commute in McLean. (VDOT)
1 min

Delays on the Beltway’s inner loop extended for miles during the Tuesday evening commute as authorities closed the lanes in Fairfax County for a presidential motorcade.

The inner loop was closed about 4:10 p.m. near the Georgetown Pike interchange. It reopened about an hour later, but not before snarling traffic on both sides of the Potomac River.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

President Biden’s public schedule indicated that he left the White House about 4:10 p.m. for a campaign event in Chevy Chase. He is scheduled to depart Chevy Chase at 7:30 p.m. and return to the White House.

The Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said closures also affected the Roosevelt Bridge and George Washington Memorial Parkway.

“The Virginia State Police traffic controls are in place at the request of the US Secret Service,” state police said in a statement.

MATOC reported heavy delays between Tysons and Bethesda.

More coverage: Air travel, transit, railroads

Air travel: United blames FAA for disruptions affecting 150,000 passengers

Flight delays: Overheated power cable blamed for D.C.-area delays

Dangerous driving: D.C. to begin sending targeted messages to high-risk drivers

East Palestine: Fire chief tells hearing he had 13 minutes to make key decision

Metro: Agency pledges to do its part while seeking help from regional leaders

Loading...