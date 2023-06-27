Motorcade snarls traffic after closure of Beltway’s inner loop

Delays on the Beltway’s inner loop extended for miles during the Tuesday evening commute as authorities closed the lanes in Fairfax County for a presidential motorcade.
President Biden’s public schedule indicated that he left the White House about 4:10 p.m. for a campaign event in Chevy Chase. He is scheduled to depart Chevy Chase at 7:30 p.m. and return to the White House.
The Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said closures also affected the Roosevelt Bridge and George Washington Memorial Parkway.
“The Virginia State Police traffic controls are in place at the request of the US Secret Service,” state police said in a statement.
MATOC reported heavy delays between Tysons and Bethesda.
FINAL: Police Activity. I-495 NB (Inner Loop) at VA-193 (Exit 44/Georgetown Pike). Fairfax County, VA. Inner Loop closure is lifted. Associated closures on 66/TR Bridge, GW Pkwy, and approaches have been lifted. Heavy delays reported on major routes between Tysons and Bethesda.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 27, 2023
