Six trail projects in D.C. region get millions from federal grants

A proposed crossing over the Anacostia River that will connect Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens and D.C. neighborhoods east of the river to the National Arboretum is getting a $6.5 million federal grant, officials announced Wednesday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Among other projects, Prince George’s County is securing $4.5 million to advance work on 4.5 miles of trails that would link Capitol Heights to Largo along the Central Avenue corridor and connect to four stations on Metro’s Blue Line. Meanwhile, a rehabilitation of the popular Sligo Creek Trail that connects Montgomery and Prince George’s counties is getting $7.4 million, nearly two-thirds of the project’s budget.

The projects are among six in the Washington region receiving $25 million in federal funding under the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (Raise) program. The D.C.-area projects are among 162 nationwide that the Transportation Department and Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Wednesday would get funding under Raise, which is receiving an infusion of $7.5 billion over five years from the infrastructure law.

Projects funded by the program aim to improve pedestrian and bike connections in historically disadvantaged communities across the region.

Trail advocates said the infusion of federal money will help the region advance an ambitious plan to build a 900-mile trail network connecting the District, Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. The proposed trails would fill gaps in a system of roughly 500 miles, improving connectivity linking neighborhoods and public transit to commercial districts and jobs, the Capital Trails Coalition said.

Local and federal elected leaders, as well as park officials, said the federal aid creates opportunities to improve existing facilities and build new connections for recreation and for people commuting by foot and on two wheels.

The federal money will be used to repair eight miles of existing trails, build six new paths spanning seven miles and improve safety at major intersections and road crossings, members of the Maryland congressional delegation said in a statement. Once completed, the projects will provide alternative commuting options for about 53,000 residents and add four new trail connections to Metro stations, they said. Some of the trails also will run near three future Purple Line light-rail stations in Maryland.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said the grant money will allow the District to complete the Arboretum Bridge and Kenilworth Park South Trail, which provides east-west access and is the missing piece of a 28-mile Anacostia River Trail network. The $28.3 million project, in the design phase and slated for completion in 2026, includes a scenic pedestrian bridge over the Anacostia, improved access to the shorelines and landscaping and removal of invasive species. When built, the trail is intended to improve access for residents and visitors at the National Arboretum in Northeast D.C.

In a statement, Bowser said the money will “move DC forward and improve the experience of people walking and biking.”

Other federal grants include $2.8 million to build an extension of the Suitland Parkway Trail in Prince George’s County and $1.5 million to create a trail link between the Northwest Branch Trail at West Hyattsville and the Metropolitan Branch Trail at Fort Totten. Montgomery County is getting $2.3 million to repave trails and replace bridges at the Northwest Branch Trail.

Among the biggest projects is the $11.5 million overhaul of the Sligo Creek Trail, one of the oldest trails in Montgomery County. The funding will support enhancements to the three-decade-old walking path, which officials said needs to be modernized and repaired.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the rehabilitation projects of Sligo Creek Trail and Northwest Branch Trail “will improve the safety, comfort, and enjoyment for trail users.”

The projects are intended to address gaps and deficiencies in the regional trail network, officials with the trails coalition said, adding that the federal money underscores the importance of connected trails and transportation infrastructure in underserved communities. Several of the projects are in Prince George’s and touch on areas of the county where 90 percent of the households are low-income. More than half of the new trails currently planned in the region — over 200 miles — are in Prince George’s.

Laura Miller Brooks, who chairs the Capital Trails Coalition’s steering committee, said the federal grants will help create “safe, inclusive outdoor spaces” and “meet the increasing use and demand for multiuse trails, active transportation and outdoor recreation options.”

