As United’s woes enter fifth day, July 4 travel rush will test fragile system

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Record numbers of travelers were expected to take to the skies, roads and rails Thursday — an early start to the Fourth of July holiday that will test a system strained by staffing shortages and challenged by the unpredictability of weather and wildfire smoke. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight AAA is predicting the long holiday weekend will surpass the previous record for Fourth of July travel, set in 2019, with more than 50.7 million people expected to travel more than 50 miles from home, up from 49 million before the global pandemic began.

“We’ve never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of travel at AAA Travel.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration forecast that Thursday and Friday will be the busiest days in the skies. The TSA expects to see about 2.8 million travelers Friday.

Advertisement

The 4.2 million people who are expected to fly during the holiday period are starting those trips as one of the nation’s largest carriers, United Airlines, scrambles to recover from days-long disruptions that have forced it to cancel more than 2,400 flights since Sunday — its worst operational stretch since the early weeks of the pandemic, when carriers scrubbed thousands of flights.

United has canceled 22 percent of flights that were scheduled in recent days, compared to about 7 percent for the industry during that time, according flight-tracking website FlightAware. United passengers have complained about long waits on hold or in airport lines, misplaced baggage and a lack of information from the company.

In a statement Wednesday evening, United said it was beginning to see improvement across its operations, noting that a baggage backlog at Newark — one of its major hubs — had dropped by more than 30 percent since Tuesday. The airline said it expected to be “on track” to restore its operations in time for the holiday weekend.

Advertisement

Last month, United said it expected to transport nearly 5 million people between June 30 and July 9, so clearing existing backlogs will be critical to avoid additional delays. As part of that effort, the Association of Flight Attendants said the carrier is offering triple pay to flight attendants who pick up extra trips through July 6.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and United CEO Scott Kirby spoke Wednesday, according to Buttigieg’s office. The conversation came after Kirby blasted the Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees the nation’s air traffic control system, for United’s weekend troubles in a Monday memo to employees. But the carrier’s union pointed to internal issues at United, including with scheduling crews, as a sign that an air traffic controller shortage was not the only factor. A photo tweeted by Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, showed people resting on cots set up at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

JetBlue, which has struggled with inclement weather in New York, said it regretted that storms and related air traffic control problems and ground stops had affected customers. Those measures have limited the number of flights the carrier can operate.

Advertisement

“While we work to proactively cancel flights before customers get to the airport, these ATC flight restrictions, like severe weather, are often unpredictable and can change throughout the day making planning difficult for airlines operating at these airports,” JetBlue said in a statement.

Weather has also been a significant factor throughout the week. The FAA on Wednesday afternoon issued a ground stop for Newark and LaGuardia airports because of thunderstorms. Another factor that looms is smoke from Canadian wildfires, which could force flight restrictions as it did at airports in several U.S. cities last month, including New York, Washington and Philadelphia.

It comes after FAA officials on Sunday temporarily halted flights into the D.C. area’s three major airports — Baltimore-Washington International Marshall, Reagan National and Dulles International — as workers rushed to replace an overheated power cable at the air traffic control center that manages flight traffic in the region. Flights into the Washington area from New York were cleared to continue during that time, but radar data showed that only a small number operated.

Despite a difficult week for travelers, Buttigieg said Wednesday that the overall picture was improving.

“We’ve seen the system perform much better than it did a year ago,” he said. “I think that reflects the work we’ve done. I think it reflects the airlines stepping up. I want to give them credit where credit is due. But clearly there’s a long way to go.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gift this article Gift Article