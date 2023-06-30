New leader joins D.C. region’s planning council at moment of uncertainty

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Even as the region's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic gathers speed, leaders in Virginia, Maryland and the District face uncertainty about where people are going to want to live and how they'll get around in the post-pandemic decades.

The job of sorting through the implications of new work and transportation trends falls, in large part, to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. The group of 300 officials representing 24 regional jurisdictions plays a key role in long-term planning for growth and shaping investments in transportation.

The council’s board recently hired Clark Mercer, a former chief of staff to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), as its executive director. Mercer talked to The Washington Post about how his experience has prepared him for the role and what it means to be taking a job that involves planning for the future at a moment when the future is so unclear. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: How has your experience in Virginia prepared you for what you do at COG?

A: Over the past eight years in Richmond, I’d say I’ve seen government working as a good partner with other jurisdictions, other states and the private sector. We can get big things done if the stars are aligned and there’s enough focus and there’s a will. In 2018, I was involved in working with Maryland and D.C. and the federal government on a new round of dedicated funding for Metro. And that was a historic round of funding. That certainly showed the challenges with the compact, getting all of those entities to be on the same page, but we were able to.

On rail, there was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with CSX and Norfolk Southern to purchase right of way from those companies, and in doing so really free up passenger and cargo rail up and down the East Coast by giving them their own dedicated rails.

As part of the Amazon HQ2 negotiations, the big sticking points were investments in infrastructure and people. So a lot of money went to K-through-12, but also new Metro stations, new pedestrian access to National Airport and a pretty significant amount of money dedicated for affordable housing, which I think, in turn, spurred Amazon to create the Housing Equity Fund, which has done a lot for the region.

Q: COG recently put out new long-term growth forecasts, which were the first since the pandemic began. What are your expectations about how the pandemic might have changed the trajectory for growth in the region?

A: The projections are robust and they show the region growing. Some 1.5 million new residents in the next 25 to 30 years, 1 million more jobs. That’s a 30 percent increase in population, over 25 percent increase in employment. They are off a bit from the pre-covid predictions on jobs, and I think that kind of tells us — and frankly other places throughout the country — that covid hit the pause button on some of the growth.

We talk a lot about diversifying the economy in the region: We will always be reliant on federal and defense spending, but diversifying the economy and workforce training. There’s a big spike in service-sector jobs, professional services, over the next 30 years. Where do we expect those professional services to go? And are we preparing our young people for those jobs adequately across the region?

And we hear a lot about the east-west divide. We hear discussions of where jobs tend to go and counties where they don’t go. COG has created equity emphasis areas — communities of color, near transit stations — where we think driving economic development makes sense.

Q: In terms of growth, there’s all this uncertainty about commuting patterns. Downtown D.C. is obviously really hurting. A lot of that seems to be tied to the federal government’s return-to-work plans. Is this a difficult time to be trying to do long-term transportation planning?

A: Where the return-to-work or hybrid-work environment ends up in a few years is anyone’s guess. You’ve touched on the federal government — the largest employer in the country, overwhelmingly the largest employer in the D.C. region — with over 300,000 less folks typically that are coming downtown than did pre-covid.

The Biden administration recently put out an instruction to agency heads to think through how to increase worker presence in person. The policy pendulum sometimes tends to shift from one extreme to the other. Covid taught us that managers need to be a little bit vulnerable and recognize that flexibility is a good thing. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the pendulum swings all the way to ‘you come in once a pay period,' right? I think we’ll probably end up somewhere in the middle.

Right now we’re in a tenuous situation because that absence of a federal presence downtown is having a fiscal impact. Irrespective of what you feel about in-person versus remote or hybrid, there is a fiscal impact happening every day.

Q: Some of these questions are not ones that can be put off for years and years while things shake out. What do you see as the prospects for transit recovery and getting it on a sustainable footing?

A: We will see what the return-to-office presence looks like in a few months. We’ll see if a significant increase in in-person attendance increases transit ridership. I suspect that it will.

If you see a crane up anywhere around the D.C. metro area, there’s a pretty good chance it’s near a Metro station. And so Metro is not only vital for getting folks back and forth to work and not sitting in traffic for hours — and obviously it’s a huge help to the environment and getting our cars off the road — but it’s also a huge economic driver. And I think our leaders at the state level, our mayor, our federal government folks in this area understand how critical Metro is to the economy.

COG is uniquely positioned to bring area leaders together in the coming months for regional conversations about Metro’s funding shortfall, and we’ve already begun this work. And I think this upcoming shortfall is going to lend itself to some tough conversations that need to happen about governance and how Metro is funded. Whether folks wanted to have that conversation or not, or put it off for a few years, I don’t think we’ll have that luxury.

Q: There is also this moment of opportunity with the federal infrastructure funding. Where do you see COG playing a role?

A: Depending on the funding package in the bill, the federal government will look to entities like COG to receive the money to help coordinate a plan for a region. That’s why our Transportation Planning Board exists. If you’re a metro area with over 250,000 people, you are mandated to have a transportation planning board. They want to make sure that if they’re giving federal money to a project, that a road doesn’t start in one city and stop when it gets to the county line. Any of the moneys that are coming in from the infrastructure act or otherwise will run through COG or our plans in one shape or the other.

We are the federally designated entity that is coordinating the region’s electric vehicle infrastructure plans, so that it makes some rhyme or reason for where there are charging stations.

Some of our members have wholly dedicated staff and offices to find every funding opportunity. Other members don’t have as robust staffs doing that, so we are making sure that we’re availing them of all the opportunities.

Q: We have a situation where Maryland and Virginia might not necessarily share priorities at the governor’s office. Do you think that there are enough shared priorities that you’re going to be able to keep everything in a consistent direction?

A: I’ve worked well with [former Maryland] Gov. [Larry] Hogan’s administration. They were always very easy to work with. [Maryland] Gov. [Wes] Moore’s administration, the exact same. Gov. Moore obviously ran on a set of priorities and some of them on transportation were, take a step back and assess things. That’s what he’s doing on the American Legion Bridge. I know he and his administration understand the importance of addressing traffic issues in that part of the region. So I’m confident a plan will be on the table for him soon.

Whether it’s [Virginia] Gov. [Glenn] Youngkin or Gov. Moore or [District] Mayor [Muriel] Bowser, I think everyone recognizes the economic engine that is this region.

Folks having a good job that pays well, making sure they have an affordable house and making sure they don’t sit in traffic for hours on end, those are really the bread and butter of what GOG does. So bringing together those leaders, their agencies and the local officials to effectuate that is in everyone’s shared interests. Those are not Democratic or Republican issues. Those are things that everyone’s running on.

