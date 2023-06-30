Travel for the Fourth of July holiday weekend is underway, and forecasters are predicting that record numbers of people will be on the road and board planes ahead of Tuesday.
July Fourth travel is here, but will it go smoothly? Here’s what to know.
United ultimately canceled 528 flights on Thursday, about 18 percent of those scheduled, according to tracking service FlightAware. As of late-morning Friday, United had canceled more than 200 flights, about 7 percent of those scheduled, while nearly 350 flights, or 12 percent, were delayed.
The jitters this week and the potential for more bad weather and drifting wildfire smoke could spell trouble after a relatively smooth summer for travelers. Here’s what to expect.