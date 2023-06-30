Transportation

July Fourth travel is here, but will it go smoothly? Here’s what to know.

By
and 
June 30, 2023 at 11:44 a.m. EDT
Travelers arrive at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Friday. Travel forecasters are predicting record travel for July Fourth weekend. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images)
Travel for the Fourth of July holiday weekend is underway, and forecasters are predicting that record numbers of people will be on the road and board planes ahead of Tuesday.

But the week has been a bumpy one; airlines have suffered delays and cancellations as rounds of thunderstorms struck the Northeast. United Airlines, in particular, has struggled to recover, canceling far more flights than other carriers, even into Thursday when the rest of the industry appeared back to normal.

United ultimately canceled 528 flights on Thursday, about 18 percent of those scheduled, according to tracking service FlightAware. As of late-morning Friday, United had canceled more than 200 flights, about 7 percent of those scheduled, while nearly 350 flights, or 12 percent, were delayed.

The jitters this week and the potential for more bad weather and drifting wildfire smoke could spell trouble after a relatively smooth summer for travelers. Here’s what to expect.

