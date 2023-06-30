Transportation Here’s how to get around D.C. during Fourth of July celebrations Fourth of July fireworks in D.C. in 2022. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Navigating the nation’s capital could become an ordeal Tuesday, when several road closures, transit changes and events will take place for Fourth of July celebrations. The Mall will host the annual fireworks display and the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, as well as “A Capitol Fourth” on the West Lawn of the Capitol building. Earlier in the afternoon, the National Independence Day Parade will march along Constitution Avenue.

Some road closures already are in effect, such as a closure on Ohio Drive SW between West Basin Drive SW and Inlet Bridge in place until July 8, although most will begin Tuesday. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:09 p.m.

304 Roads closed 4 a.m. to about midnight Roads closed 1 p.m. to about midnight Roads closed 6 a.m. July 2 to 12 p.m. July 5 Public screening entrance First-aid station NORTH Route 50 ramps and roads in the area of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight. Arlington National Cemetery Inbound bridge traffic to Constitution Ave. will be diverted to E St. Expressway. Roosevelt br. 110 Memorial Circle VIRGINIA 27 ARLINGTON MEM. BR. Southbound and northbound GW Parkway ramps to 14th Street Bridge closed from 3 p.m. to midnight. E ST. EXPWY. D.C. 1 Potomac River Lincoln Memorial SECURE AREA 2 RESTRICTED AREA WWII Memorial will close at 4 p.m. (No entry) 395 14th st. br. Tidal Basin White House 3 15th ST. NW East Potomac Park 395 CONSTITUTION AVE. NW Washington Channel Metro Center INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW Maine ave. SW JEFFERSON dr. sw MADISON DR. NW Waterfront 395 Nationals Park S. CAPITOL ST. SW U.S. Capitol Union Station 2,000 FEET All roads within secure perimeter closed 6 a.m. to about 10 p.m. 1 All visitors are required to enter via security screening entrances. 2 The Washington Monument will be closed. 3 Roads closed 6 a.m. July 2 to 12 p.m. July 5 Roads closed 4 a.m. to about midnight Roads closed 1 p.m. to about midnight Public screening entrance First-aid station All visitors are required to enter via security screening entrances. Inbound bridge traffic to Constitution Ave. will be diverted to E St. Expressway. All roads within secure perimeter closed 6 a.m. to about 10 p.m. E ST. NW Roosevelt br. VIRGINIA CONSTITUTION AVE. NW SECURE AREA MADISON DR. NW U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial U.S. Capitol RESTRICTED AREA ARLINGTON MEM. BR. Lincoln Memorial JEFFERSON dr. sw (No entry) Route 50 ramps and roads in the area of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight. INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW Memorial Circle S. CAPITOL ST. SW The Washington Monument will be closed. WWII Memorial will close at 4 p.m. OHIO DR. SW 395 110 Potomac River 395 Maine ave. SW 14th st. br. Jefferson Memorial Arlington National Cemetery M St. SW 395 Southbound and northbound GW Parkway ramps to 14th Street Bridge closed from 3 p.m. to midnight. East Potomac Park 2,000 FEET Roads closed 6 a.m. July 2 to 12 p.m. July 5 Roads closed 1 p.m. to about midnight Roads closed 4 a.m. to about midnight Public screening entrance First-aid station Foggy Bottom/ GWU Gallery Place/ Chinatown McPherson Square Farragut West 23RD ST. NW Metro Center 14th ST. NW 15th ST. NW All visitors are required to enter via security screening entrances. White House Union Station Inbound bridge traffic to Constitution Ave. will be diverted to E St. Expressway. 9TH ST. NW Rosslyn E ST. EXPWY. E ST. NW All roads within secure perimeter closed 6 a.m. to about 10 p.m. Federal Triangle Archives VIRGINIA PENNSYLVANIA AVE. NW CONSTITUTION AVE. NW Roosevelt br. SECURE AREA U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial MADISON DR. NW Washington Monument U.S. Capitol RESTRICTED AREA Lincoln Memorial ARLINGTON MEM. BR. JEFFERSON dr. sw (No entry) Route 50 ramps and roads in the area of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight. Smithsonian INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW S. CAPITOL ST. SW The Washington Monument will be closed. Federal Center Memorial Circle Capitol South WWII Memorial will close at 4 p.m. L’Enfant Plaza 395 OHIO DR. SW 110 Jefferson Memorial 395 Maine ave. SW Arlington National Cemetery Navy Yard- Ballpark Pentagon North Parking Lot Waterfront 14th st. br. M St. SW 395 Southbound and northbound GW Parkway ramps to 14th Street Bridge closed from 3 p.m. to midnight. Washington Channel 27 East Potomac Park Nationals Park Pentagon 2,000 FEET

Metro rides are free after 5 p.m. Tuesday

Officials suggest taking Metro to get to the Mall. Starting at 5 p.m. on the 4th, Metro will offer free transit to access celebrations throughout the D.C. area.

Advertisement

The waived fare will be in effect until the rail system closes at midnight, but applies to all rail, bus and paratransit services. Customers will not need a SmarTrip card during those seven hours.

The agency will begin increasing service after 4 p.m. to accommodate crowds. Officials say the increased service is meant to mitigate some delays and detours near the Mall that are expected because of road closures.

Red Line trains will operate every six minutes, while Blue, Orange and Silver line trains will arrive every 12 minutes. Trains on the Green and Yellow lines will arrive every eight minutes from open to close.

“Metro will be celebrating Independence Day the best way we can — by providing frequent service to help customers get to the festivities around the region and back home safely,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Smithsonian station will be “exit-only” after 5 p.m. and will not be reopened as an entry point until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Metro advised using other stations, including Metro Center, Gallery Place and Federal Triangle, while the Arlington Cemetery station will be open until 11 p.m. The Foggy Bottom could be “entry only” after the fireworks, Metro said.

To avoid congestion, Metro encouraged customers to avoid rail transfers and delay their return travel after the fireworks.

Access to the Mall

There will be four public entry points, open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.:

West side of Arlington Memorial Bridge

17th Street SW, just south of the World War II Memorial

Constitution Avenue NW between 23rd Street NW and Henry Bacon Drive NW

East Basin Drive at Inlet Bridge, west of the Jefferson Memorial

Limited pedestrian access to the Mall will be available from the Arlington Memorial Bridge, while fireworks can also be viewed from these locations west of the Potomac River:

U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial and Netherlands Carillon

Columbia Island/Lyndon Baines Johnson Memorial Grove

Gravelly Point, north of Reagan National Airport

Washington Sailing Marina/Indigo Landing Restaurant at Daingerfield Island

Prohibited items

Visitors will be screened at Mall entrance points, where coolers, backpacks, packages and people will be subject to inspection, according to the National Park Service.

Advertisement

The agency said it prohibits guns, knives, ammunition, alcohol, glass containers, explosives and fireworks, balloons, club-like items and striking devices, mace and pepper spray, laser pointers and coolers or thermal containers larger than 36 quarts.

Safety recommendations

There will be several medical aid stations throughout the area to handle medical needs and emergencies. Six stations will be at the Mall area, as well as other locations on the Netherlands Carillon grounds, Memorial Circle and Gravelly Point.

For those near the West Potomac Park fireworks display launch site, officials recommend wearing eye and ear protection. After the display, attendees are being asked to not walk along Independence Avenue SW between Daniel Chester French Drive SW and 17th Street SW until safety teams have cleared potential debris.

What events are happening Monday?

You can find a list of the day’s activities, parades and events here.

Advertisement

The National Independence Day Parade will begin around Seventh Street and Constitution Avenue NW at 11:45 a.m. and end at 17th Street around 2 p.m.

The Smithsonian Folklife Festival explores the themes of “The Ozarks: Faces and Facets of a Region” and “Creative Encounters: Living Religions in the U.S.” The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. between 12th and 14th streets, in front of the National Museum of American History.

The Sylvan Theater Family Activity Area will include family-friendly activities on the southeast grounds of the Washington Monument from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A Capitol Fourth, the concert performed on the Capitol’s West Lawn, is open to the public. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, the concert will include performances by Chicago, Babyface, Boyz II Men and The Muppets of Sesame Street. The concert runs from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and is broadcast live on PBS and throughout the American Forces Network.

Advertisement

Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:09 p.m.

Road closures

The Park Service will close several roads near the Mall. Starting at midnight July 3, Ohio Drive SW between 23rd Street SW and West Basin Drive SW will be closed. Ohio Drive route between West Basin Drive SW and Inlet Bride is closed until July 8.

Other roads will begin closures starting at 6 a.m. July 4, then reopening about midnight.

Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle, to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle

Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, including all approaches and ramps

Parkway Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Henry Bacon Drive NW from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle NW

Daniel Chest French Drive SW from Independence Ave SW to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Lincoln Memorial Circle and all approaches and ramps into and out of Lincoln Memorial Circle, including Henry Bacon Drive NW, Daniel Chester French Drive SW, 23rd Street NW and 23rd Street SW

Ramp from Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge to Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW and Ohio Drive SW; inbound traffic from the bridge will be directed to the E Street Expressway

Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street NW to 15th St NW

23rd St SW from Independence Ave SW to Lincoln Memorial Circle and Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle

17th St NW from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave SW

Homefront Drive SW

15th Street NW from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place SW to Maine Avenue SW

Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street SW to 23rd Street SW, including the merge with Rock Creek Parkway

Ohio Drive SW from 23rd St SW to Inlet Bridge

Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW

West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue SW

Ramp from southbound and northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway to Memorial Avenue/Circle

Ramp from northbound Virginia Route 110 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

Ramp from Virginia Route 27 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

The right lane of the northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island

Access to East Potomac Park from I-395 will be by National Park Service permit only after 4 p.m.

Other highway and intersection ramps will remain off-limits to vehicles from 3 p.m. to midnight:

Eastbound U.S. Route 50 ramps to the George Washington Memorial Parkway and roads in the immediate area of U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial

Southbound and northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway ramps to 14th Street Bridge

In addition to the Park Service’s road closures, D.C. officials will close several streets, roughly south of E Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, south to Constitution Avenue NW.

Site closures

The following sites will be closed or operate alternate hours over Fourth of July:

The World War II Memorial will close at 4 p.m. The site will reopen after a cleanup following the fireworks show.

Paddle boats at the Tidal Basin will not operate.

Big Bus Tours will not operate on the Mall.

D.C. Circulator’s National Mall route will not operate.

East Potomac Golf Course will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

East Potomac Tennis Center will close at 3 p.m.

Water taxi service to the National Mall will not operate.