Navigating the nation’s capital could become an ordeal Tuesday, when several road closures, transit changes and events will take place for Fourth of July celebrations.
Here’s how to get around D.C. during Fourth of July celebrations
Some road closures already are in effect, such as a closure on Ohio Drive SW between West Basin Drive SW and Inlet Bridge in place until July 8, although most will begin Tuesday. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:09 p.m.
304
Roads closed 4 a.m. to about midnight
Roads closed 1 p.m. to about midnight
Roads closed 6 a.m. July 2 to 12 p.m. July 5
Public screening entrance
First-aid station
NORTH
Route 50 ramps and roads in the area of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight.
Arlington
National
Cemetery
Inbound bridge traffic to Constitution Ave.
will be diverted to
E St. Expressway.
Roosevelt br.
Memorial
Circle
VIRGINIA
ARLINGTON
MEM. BR.
Southbound and northbound GW Parkway ramps to 14th Street Bridge closed from 3 p.m. to midnight.
E ST.
EXPWY.
D.C.
1
Potomac
River
Lincoln
Memorial
SECURE AREA
2
WWII Memorial will close
at 4 p.m.
14th st. br.
Tidal Basin
White
House
3
15th ST. NW
East
Potomac
Park
CONSTITUTION AVE. NW
Washington
Channel
Metro
Center
INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW
Maine ave. SW
JEFFERSON dr. sw
MADISON DR. NW
Waterfront
Nationals
Park
S. CAPITOL ST. SW
U.S.
Capitol
Union
Station
2,000 FEET
All roads within secure perimeter closed 6 a.m. to about 10 p.m.
1
All visitors are required to enter via security screening entrances.
2
The Washington Monument will be closed.
3
Roads closed 6 a.m. July 2 to 12 p.m. July 5
Roads closed 4 a.m. to about midnight
Roads closed 1 p.m. to about midnight
Public screening entrance
First-aid station
All visitors are required to enter via security screening entrances.
Inbound bridge traffic to Constitution Ave. will be diverted to E St. Expressway.
All roads within secure perimeter closed 6 a.m. to about 10 p.m.
E ST. NW
Roosevelt br.
VIRGINIA
CONSTITUTION AVE. NW
SECURE AREA
MADISON DR. NW
U.S. Marine Corps
War Memorial
U.S.
Capitol
ARLINGTON
MEM. BR.
Lincoln
Memorial
JEFFERSON dr. sw
Route 50 ramps and roads in the area of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight.
INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW
Memorial
Circle
S. CAPITOL ST. SW
The Washington
Monument will be closed.
WWII Memorial will close at 4 p.m.
OHIO DR. SW
395
110
Potomac River
395
Maine ave. SW
14th st. br.
Jefferson
Memorial
Arlington
National
Cemetery
M St. SW
395
Southbound and northbound GW Parkway ramps to 14th Street Bridge closed from 3 p.m. to midnight.
East
Potomac
Park
2,000 FEET
Roads closed 6 a.m. July 2
to 12 p.m. July 5
Roads closed 1 p.m.
to about midnight
Roads closed 4 a.m.
to about midnight
Public screening entrance
First-aid station
Foggy Bottom/
GWU
Gallery Place/
Chinatown
McPherson
Square
Farragut
West
23RD ST. NW
Metro
Center
14th ST. NW
15th ST. NW
All visitors are required to enter via security screening entrances.
White
House
Union
Station
Inbound bridge traffic to Constitution Ave. will be diverted to E St. Expressway.
9TH ST. NW
Rosslyn
E ST.
EXPWY.
E ST. NW
All roads within secure perimeter closed 6 a.m. to about 10 p.m.
Federal
Triangle
Archives
VIRGINIA
PENNSYLVANIA AVE. NW
CONSTITUTION AVE. NW
Roosevelt br.
SECURE AREA
U.S. Marine Corps
War Memorial
MADISON DR. NW
Washington
Monument
U.S.
Capitol
Lincoln
Memorial
ARLINGTON
MEM. BR.
JEFFERSON dr. sw
Route 50 ramps and roads in the area of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight.
Smithsonian
INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW
S. CAPITOL ST. SW
The Washington Monument will be closed.
Federal
Center
Memorial
Circle
Capitol
South
WWII Memorial will close at 4 p.m.
L’Enfant
Plaza
395
OHIO DR. SW
110
Jefferson
Memorial
395
Maine ave. SW
Arlington
National
Cemetery
Navy Yard-
Ballpark
Pentagon North
Parking Lot
Waterfront
14th st. br.
M St. SW
395
Southbound and northbound GW Parkway ramps to 14th Street Bridge closed from 3 p.m. to midnight.
Washington
Channel
27
East
Potomac
Park
Nationals
Park
Pentagon
2,000 FEET
Metro rides are free after 5 p.m. Tuesday
Officials suggest taking Metro to get to the Mall. Starting at 5 p.m. on the 4th, Metro will offer free transit to access celebrations throughout the D.C. area.
The waived fare will be in effect until the rail system closes at midnight, but applies to all rail, bus and paratransit services. Customers will not need a SmarTrip card during those seven hours.
The agency will begin increasing service after 4 p.m. to accommodate crowds. Officials say the increased service is meant to mitigate some delays and detours near the Mall that are expected because of road closures.
Red Line trains will operate every six minutes, while Blue, Orange and Silver line trains will arrive every 12 minutes. Trains on the Green and Yellow lines will arrive every eight minutes from open to close.
“Metro will be celebrating Independence Day the best way we can — by providing frequent service to help customers get to the festivities around the region and back home safely,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said in a statement.
The Smithsonian station will be “exit-only” after 5 p.m. and will not be reopened as an entry point until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Metro advised using other stations, including Metro Center, Gallery Place and Federal Triangle, while the Arlington Cemetery station will be open until 11 p.m. The Foggy Bottom could be “entry only” after the fireworks, Metro said.
To avoid congestion, Metro encouraged customers to avoid rail transfers and delay their return travel after the fireworks.
Access to the Mall
There will be four public entry points, open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.:
- West side of Arlington Memorial Bridge
- 17th Street SW, just south of the World War II Memorial
- Constitution Avenue NW between 23rd Street NW and Henry Bacon Drive NW
- East Basin Drive at Inlet Bridge, west of the Jefferson Memorial
Limited pedestrian access to the Mall will be available from the Arlington Memorial Bridge, while fireworks can also be viewed from these locations west of the Potomac River:
- U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial and Netherlands Carillon
- Columbia Island/Lyndon Baines Johnson Memorial Grove
- Gravelly Point, north of Reagan National Airport
- Washington Sailing Marina/Indigo Landing Restaurant at Daingerfield Island
Prohibited items
Visitors will be screened at Mall entrance points, where coolers, backpacks, packages and people will be subject to inspection, according to the National Park Service.
The agency said it prohibits guns, knives, ammunition, alcohol, glass containers, explosives and fireworks, balloons, club-like items and striking devices, mace and pepper spray, laser pointers and coolers or thermal containers larger than 36 quarts.
Safety recommendations
There will be several medical aid stations throughout the area to handle medical needs and emergencies. Six stations will be at the Mall area, as well as other locations on the Netherlands Carillon grounds, Memorial Circle and Gravelly Point.
For those near the West Potomac Park fireworks display launch site, officials recommend wearing eye and ear protection. After the display, attendees are being asked to not walk along Independence Avenue SW between Daniel Chester French Drive SW and 17th Street SW until safety teams have cleared potential debris.
What events are happening Monday?
You can find a list of the day’s activities, parades and events here.
The National Independence Day Parade will begin around Seventh Street and Constitution Avenue NW at 11:45 a.m. and end at 17th Street around 2 p.m.
The Smithsonian Folklife Festival explores the themes of “The Ozarks: Faces and Facets of a Region” and “Creative Encounters: Living Religions in the U.S.” The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. between 12th and 14th streets, in front of the National Museum of American History.
The Sylvan Theater Family Activity Area will include family-friendly activities on the southeast grounds of the Washington Monument from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A Capitol Fourth, the concert performed on the Capitol’s West Lawn, is open to the public. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, the concert will include performances by Chicago, Babyface, Boyz II Men and The Muppets of Sesame Street. The concert runs from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and is broadcast live on PBS and throughout the American Forces Network.
Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:09 p.m.
Road closures
The Park Service will close several roads near the Mall. Starting at midnight July 3, Ohio Drive SW between 23rd Street SW and West Basin Drive SW will be closed. Ohio Drive route between West Basin Drive SW and Inlet Bride is closed until July 8.
Other roads will begin closures starting at 6 a.m. July 4, then reopening about midnight.
- Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle, to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle
- Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, including all approaches and ramps
- Parkway Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Memorial Circle
- Henry Bacon Drive NW from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle NW
- Daniel Chest French Drive SW from Independence Ave SW to Lincoln Memorial Circle
- Lincoln Memorial Circle and all approaches and ramps into and out of Lincoln Memorial Circle, including Henry Bacon Drive NW, Daniel Chester French Drive SW, 23rd Street NW and 23rd Street SW
- Ramp from Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge to Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW and Ohio Drive SW; inbound traffic from the bridge will be directed to the E Street Expressway
- Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street NW to 15th St NW
- 23rd St SW from Independence Ave SW to Lincoln Memorial Circle and Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle
- 17th St NW from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave SW
- Homefront Drive SW
- 15th Street NW from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave SW
- Raoul Wallenberg Place SW to Maine Avenue SW
- Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street SW to 23rd Street SW, including the merge with Rock Creek Parkway
- Ohio Drive SW from 23rd St SW to Inlet Bridge
- Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW
- Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW
- East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW
- West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue SW
- Ramp from southbound and northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway to Memorial Avenue/Circle
- Ramp from northbound Virginia Route 110 to Memorial Avenue/Circle
- Ramp from Virginia Route 27 to Memorial Avenue/Circle
- The right lane of the northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island
- Access to East Potomac Park from I-395 will be by National Park Service permit only after 4 p.m.
Other highway and intersection ramps will remain off-limits to vehicles from 3 p.m. to midnight:
- Eastbound U.S. Route 50 ramps to the George Washington Memorial Parkway and roads in the immediate area of U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial
- Southbound and northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway ramps to 14th Street Bridge
In addition to the Park Service’s road closures, D.C. officials will close several streets, roughly south of E Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, south to Constitution Avenue NW.
Site closures
The following sites will be closed or operate alternate hours over Fourth of July:
- The World War II Memorial will close at 4 p.m. The site will reopen after a cleanup following the fireworks show.
- Paddle boats at the Tidal Basin will not operate.
- Big Bus Tours will not operate on the Mall.
- D.C. Circulator’s National Mall route will not operate.
- East Potomac Golf Course will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- East Potomac Tennis Center will close at 3 p.m.
- Water taxi service to the National Mall will not operate.
More coverage: Air travel, transit, railroads
Air travel: Amid United’s woes, July 4 travel rush will test fragile system
D.C. trails: Six projects in region get millions from federal grants
Metro: Group sues Metro over rejection of anti-animal testing ads
Flight delays: Overheated power cable blamed for D.C.-area delays
Dangerous driving: D.C. to begin sending targeted messages to high-risk drivers