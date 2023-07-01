Bus rapid transit project in Alexandria is part of regional expansion

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fifteen years ago, Sandy Modell could feel hope in the air as the community chattered about the prospects of a bus rapid transit system in Alexandria. She envisioned dedicated bus lanes along Duke Street leading to Old Town Alexandria, bustling around dozens of small businesses and pedestrians. The idea of a platform that is level with the bus door, as detailed in a 2008 city plan to make bus stops compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, was revolutionary at the time.

City officials didn’t begin planning the Duke Street bus rapid transit (BRT) project until two years ago, long after Modell retired as president and CEO of Alexandria Transit Co. — the city-owned, nonprofit public transit operator. But after more than five hours of community responses Tuesday from speakers divided on the project, the Alexandria City Council voted to approve its design.

Alexandria is among several jurisdictions working to launch a BRT system. Officials say the project aligns with city goals of establishing a reliable transit system along Duke Street, part of a national rise in BRTs stemming from their relatively inexpensive costs and an influx of federal infrastructure money in communities nationwide.

BRT systems often feature dedicated bus lanes, upgraded designs and a method of paying fares before boarding. The systems generally offer increased capacity and accessibility compared with traditional bus routes. Alexandria planners say the project aims to improve quality of life throughout the city and improve job access while reducing air pollution and carbon emissions.

State officials said BRT expansions are in line with Virginia’s goals of identifying cost-effective solutions to building transit systems.

“The region is really looking at ways to move more people through congested corridors more efficiently using existing highways and existing technology to do that,” said Jennifer DeBruhl, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

The $87 million Duke Street in Motion project is intended to provide better access throughout the Duke Street corridor from the Landmark Mall area to the King Street Metro station. There will be about nine designated bus stops under the approved plan, fewer than the 22 stops currently in place, according to Jennifer Monaco, one of the project’s planners.

The project also includes left-turn restrictions at some intersections, protected bike lanes and other curb features.

There isn’t a specific definition for BRT, usually identified as a system with bus features that increase access and connectivity across high-density areas, said Art Guzzetti, vice president of policy and mobility for the American Public Transportation Association. Most systems include bus lanes dedicated solely to buses, he said.

“Where there’s a lot of traffic congestion, there’s often a need for BRT,” he said. “Because if there’s traffic congestion, that means people are going somewhere. And if people are caught in that traffic congestion, how can we make that trip better for them?”

Across the Potomac River, Montgomery County has been a regional leader in bus rapid transit, launching a 14-mile system in 2020 that connects downtown Silver Spring and Burtonsville. The Flash system is the first BRT system in Maryland.

There are 15 BRTs across the United States, according to the Bus Rapid Transit Center of Excellence, including a seven-mile route in Richmond that opened five years ago. Others in the works include two projects in Montgomery County totaling nearly 30 miles, stretching from Bethesda to Clarksburg along Rockville Pike, and along Veirs Mill Road from Wheaton to Rockville. Two others in the county are under consideration.

In Virginia, a 14-mile system is being discussed that would connect Tysons and Alexandria along Route 7.

Kate Mattice, executive director of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, said BRT growth can be traced to an increased state and national focus on expanding bus services and routes over the past decade. She said upgraded bus lines are more cost effective than changing road infrastructure or building rail systems.

“That’s the special sauce to BRT — it’s taking bus routes that are already moving a lot of people and making them even more convenient and more flexible,” she said.

Some of the growth traces to a Federal Transit Administration program that prioritizes expanding heavy rail, commuter rail, light rail, streetcars and bus rapid transit projects nationwide. The program has supported BRT systems in New York, Pittsburgh and Miami.

The Biden administration announced in recent days $1.7 billion in grants to transit projects across 46 states and D.C., including developing a driver workforce training program for the Washington region’s Metro system.

In Alexandria, about $24 million will go toward purchasing 13 battery-electric buses and installing charging infrastructure. The money won’t directly support the Duke Street BRT, which is being funded by federal and state agencies, but will be used to renovate and replace buses that will operate along the corridor, said Josh Baker, general manager of the city’s DASH public bus system.

He said he envisions the agency’s fleet will be fully electric by 2037.

“We are going to be the largest electric fleet operating in Virginia,” Baker said.

As design work progresses, some residents have raised concerns about how the project is moving forward.

James Lewis, chair of the Alexandria Traffic and Parking Board, said he worries fewer bus stops will force residents to walk longer distances.

Meanwhile, Modell said not being able to make left turns at some intersections could hurt small businesses — such as her dog-training academy — throughout the corridor. She said the project resembles the plan’s original 2008 design, built around an Alexandria that has seen population growth and witnessed bus and transit lanes expand elsewhere.

“It’s ambitious in the wrong way,” she said. “I love an ambitious transit plan, if it has a good positive outcome, but I think we’re trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.”

Monaco said that once the project is complete, she expects concerns among business owners will decrease.

“We understand the concerns,” she said. “But I think once we have the project and have the benefits that come from the project, then having to go a little bit out of the way and make a U-turn won’t have the negative impact that people might think.”

Monaco said there are no immediate plans to connect the Duke Street project to other BRT systems, but conversations have begun over the past few years among state and local transit leaders to expand a network of such systems. The Duke Street project could be in operation by the end of 2027.

“The region is starting to have these conversations and thinking about building out the BRT corridors,” she said.

