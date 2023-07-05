JetBlue won’t appeal ruling that blocks American Airlines partnership

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JetBlue Airways announced Wednesday it won’t appeal a judge’s decision to dismantle a partnership with American Airlines that allowed the two carriers to coordinate operations on certain routes in the Northeast U.S. and share the profits. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The carrier said it hopes its move to end the Northeast Alliance would prompt the Department of Justice to reconsider JetBlue’s bid to merge with Spirit Airlines.

“Despite our deep conviction in the procompetitive benefits of the NEA, after much consideration, JetBlue has made the difficult decision not to appeal the court’s determination that the NEA cannot continue as currently crafted, and has instead initiated the termination of the NEA, beginning a wind down process that will take place over the coming months,” the carrier said in a statement.

American and JetBlue announced the creation of the Northeast Alliance in July 2020. The Transportation Department gave the carriers approval to form the alliance in the waning days of the Trump administration as long as certain conditions were met. The DOJ challenged the agreement in 2021 and the case was heard last fall in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts.

A federal judge in Boston ruled in May that the alliance diminished competition and ordered the partnership be dissolved.

Sorokin’s decision came two months after the Justice Department moved to block JetBlue’s attempt to merge with Spirit, saying the $3.8 billion deal would reduce competition and could lead to higher fares. DOJ attorneys said the loss of Spirit would be particularly harmful for price-sensitive consumers who depend on Spirit’s low fares.

JetBlue on Wednesday urged the DOJ to “support our plan” and take another look at its merger with Spirit.

“The DOJ itself has acknowledged the benefits of JetBlue’s disruptive impact on the industry, and we are open to working with the DOJ to address any remaining concerns they have,” JetBlue said in a statement.

DOJ did not immediately respond to request for comment on JetBlue’s decision.

American Airlines said while it respected JetBlue’s decision, it would still pursue an appeal in the Northeast Alliance case.

“JetBlue’s decision and reasoning confirm our belief that the NEA has been highly pro-competitive and that an erroneous judicial decision disregarding the NEA’s consumer benefits has led to an anticompetitive outcome,” the carrier said.

