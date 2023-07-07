The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
NTSB investigating United 737 Max that had engine fire at Newark Airport

Updated July 7, 2023 at 5:05 p.m. EDT|Published July 7, 2023 at 4:26 p.m. EDT
A United Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 12. The NTSB is investigating an incident involving a different plane last week. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating an engine fire that occurred last week on a Boeing 737 Max, according to a preliminary report released Friday.

The plane, operated by United Airlines, landed at Newark Liberty International Airport about 10:20 a.m. on June 28 after a 2½-hour flight from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The plane was carrying five crew and 179 passengers. No injuries were reported.

The plane’s crew saw an indicator warning that the left engine was on fire as they taxied to the terminal, according to the NTSB. They shut down the engine and used an onboard firefighting system. The plane was towed to the gate, where a maintenance crew found evidence of a fuel leak and heat damage.

The initial report does not provide information about what might have caused the fuel leak or fire.

Boeing referred questions to the NTSB and the airline. United said it had no comment beyond the NTSB report.

The incident happened as United was in the midst of a wave of flight cancellations and delays after its Newark hub was buffeted by repeated thunderstorms.

