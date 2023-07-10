After crash that killed three, D.C. bill targets dangerous drivers

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A fiery crash earlier this year that involved a driver with a history of DUI convictions and a valid D.C. driver’s license inspired legislation that aims to resolve failures in the city’s enforcement processes, targeting drivers with long records of dangerous on-road behavior. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A proposal before the D.C. Council aims to give more enforcement power to city agencies to target repeat offenders, including drivers who accumulate fines for speeding and reckless driving — even if they pay the fines — while establishing safeguards to ensure licenses are revoked for those with multiple DUI convictions.

The bill, introduced by council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) on Monday, seeks to remedy failures in city oversight that were exposed after a March 15 crash in which D.C. driver Nakita Walker, who had five known DUI convictions and a valid D.C. driver’s license, crashed her SUV into a sedan, killing three men. Police had pulled her over for speeding moments before the crash and she sped away, reaching speeds up to 100 mph before striking a Honda head-on, according to court records.

The incident spurred outrage, with city residents and the victims’ relatives asking why D.C. authorities had not done more to keep Walker off the streets. It also uncovered a breakdown at the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles in suspending the woman’s driving privileges after the agency was notified by the court of her convictions. DMV officials have since said someone with such a DUI history should have had their license revoked.

The bill would require the court to order the DMV to suspend a defendant’s driving privileges upon conviction of a third DUI within five years, and order the suspension of a driver’s license upon any charge of negligent vehicular homicide while the criminal case is pending. The court now notifies the DMV of DUI convictions but generally does not order license revocation. DMV’s internal policy is to review such offenses and revoke a license for a minimum of five years to someone with a third DUI conviction in a five-year period.

“We know Nakita Walker had five convictions: three in D.C. and two in other states, and still her license was not revoked,” Allen said. “Clearly there are failures of the system.”

In the case of Walker, the DMV said officials found “technical changes to the file transfer” that “may have affected DMV’s ability to process the files.”

In a June letter to Allen, the second responding to a list of questions after the Walker case, DMV director Gabriel Robinson said the DMV is conducting a “comprehensive audit” of the file share system and is working with D.C. Superior Court officials to improve how files are monitored. A Superior Court spokesman has said his records show the motor vehicle agency had been properly notified of Walker’s three past convictions for driving under the influence in D.C.

“It’s pretty clear from Nakita Walker — and that’s just one case we know about — that the current system hasn’t worked,” said Allen, noting that a revocation order from the court would make it “crystal clear” what action needs to be taken. “We need to have the revocation being much more clear that the courts are revoking that license.”

Allen’s bill also would give the city the authority to boot or impound vehicles, or suspend driving privileges for those who accumulate a certain number of tickets for reckless driving behaviors in a six-month period, regardless of whether the fines are paid. City regulations currently allow booting of vehicles with two or more unpaid parking or traffic tickets at least 60 days old. The legislation would give authority to the city to contract with private towing companies for enforcement to increase towing resources

The DMV would be required to send the court and Office of Attorney General a monthly report listing the licenses it has suspended and the agency also would be required twice a year to report the list to the Council’s Transportation Committee as for more oversight.

The legislation also would empower the Office of the Attorney General to take legal action against D.C. and non-D.C. residents with records of dangerous driving. For example, the Attorney General’s office would be able to bring a civil suit to recoup fines owed, pursue the suspension or revocation of a license, or booting and towing of a car.

This approach comes after years of unsuccessful attempts by the city to reach ticket reciprocity agreements with Maryland and Virginia in hopes of bringing consequences to drivers in those states who violate traffic laws in the city.

City records show hundreds of motorists in D.C. repeatedly have been caught speeding and running red lights, racking up thousands of dollars in fines they don’t pay. The city has limited tools to bring high-risk drivers to account.

More than 2,100 vehicles have at least 40 outstanding tickets, according to DMV data, and about 1,200 cars are linked to fines exceeding $20,000 over the past five years. One car with Maryland tags had 339 outstanding tickets worth $186,000 in fines and penalties.

In all, more than 6.2 million traffic tickets totaling nearly $1.3 billion in fines and penalties have not been paid to D.C. since Jan. 1, 2000.

The SUV that Walker was driving as of late April had 49 outstanding tickets with fines totaling $17,280. The records are linked to violations involving the vehicle, rather than a driver. Authorities said Walker’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was above the legal limit, at .10, and that she tested positive for marijuana. She crashed her SUV with a sedan, killing a 42-year-old Lyft driver and two men, ages 22 and 23, on their way home from a night out.

Local residents and traffic safety advocates have petitioned the city to take action to remove dangerous drivers from roads.

Ryan Calder, an assistant professor of environmental health and policy at Virginia Tech, has said D.C. has the data to track down drivers like Walker and could use it to target them. He and other safety advocates petitioned the city in response to the Rock Creek Parkway crash, urging officials to adopt policies to reduce traffic risks they say disproportionately affect lower-income and Black communities. Among their recommendations: crack down on fake plates, pursue reciprocity with Maryland and Virginia, use traffic camera data to identify drivers who pose the greatest risks and create a system that targets cars with repeated offenses for booting and impoundment. Allen’s bill addresses most of those.

The proposal also would crack down on the use of fake tags, require the DMV to create and offer a “safe driving” course and establish definitions for “reckless” driving to include anyone speeding 20 mph or above the speed limit. The bill also would add driving at least 20 mph above the speed limit and colliding with a motor vehicle as a category of aggravated reckless driving.

The bill follows a May public roundtable on traffic enforcement and findings by the council’s transportation committee, chaired by Allen, about gaps in the city’s system to revoke licenses for anyone convicted of a DUI.

“We’ve seen fatalities. We’ve seen injuries. We have seen collisions increase over the last several years. And a major factor of that is we have people who are speeding with impunity and are dangerous drivers on the streets,” said Allen. “Our system is not working and so we’ve got to make changes.”

