Amtrak train cars derail in tunnel near Union Station; no injuries reported

An Amtrak train derailed Tuesday morning in a tunnel at the entrance to Union Station in Washington, according to D.C. fire officials. They said the incident was minor and there were no reported injuries.
Amtrak derailment in tunnel at entrance to Union Station. Initial report minor in nature & no reported injuries. Fire units are working to reach the train, which is occupied. #DCsBravest— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 11, 2023
More coverage: Air travel, transit, railroads
Metro: New tunnel, Georgetown station among expansion proposals
D.C. driving: After crash that killed three, D.C. bill targets dangerous drivers
Transit: Hudson tunnel project to get $6.9 billion in largest U.S. transit grant
Airlines: JetBlue won’t appeal ruling that blocks American Airlines partnership
Commuting: Leader joins D.C. region’s planning council at moment of uncertainty