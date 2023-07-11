The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Transportation

Amtrak train cars derail in tunnel near Union Station; no injuries reported

By
July 11, 2023 at 10:18 a.m. EDT
1 min

An Amtrak train derailed Tuesday morning in a tunnel at the entrance to Union Station in Washington, according to D.C. fire officials. They said the incident was minor and there were no reported injuries.

Fire personnel were working to reach the train, according to fire department officials.

Amtrak said service has been disrupted. Trains heading between the District and Alexandria “are stopped due to a disabled train in the tunnel blocking the tracks south of Washington,” it said, adding that it was affecting rail service in and out of the nation’s capital.

