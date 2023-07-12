Three dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

Authorities said an initial investigation showed that a Greyhound bus was westbound on Interstate 70 at 1:55 a.m. and crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway exit ramp at the Silver Lake rest area in Madison County.

A Greyhound bus collision left three people dead and several others with critical injuries early Wednesday along a highway exit in southern Illinois, according to state police.

Illinois State Police said 14 people suffered serious injuries. Four were taken to hospitals by helicopter and the others by ground ambulance. No injuries were reported among those in the tractor-trailers, police said.