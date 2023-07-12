Three dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

A Greyhound bus collision left three people dead and several others with critical injuries early Wednesday along a highway exit in southern Illinois, according to state police.
The location is about 30 miles northeast of downtown St. Louis.
Illinois State Police said 14 people suffered serious injuries. Four were taken to hospitals by helicopter and the others by ground ambulance. No injuries were reported among those in the tractor-trailers, police said.
State Police Trooper Josh Korando said the westbound rest area exit ramp is closed but other lanes have reopened.
