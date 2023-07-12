The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Three dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

Updated July 12, 2023 at 10:26 a.m. EDT|Published July 12, 2023 at 10:21 a.m. EDT
A worker helps clear wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the exit ramp to a rest area on westbound Interstate 70 in Highland, Ill., on Wednesday. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
A Greyhound bus collision left three people dead and several others with critical injuries early Wednesday along a highway exit in southern Illinois, according to state police.

Authorities said an initial investigation showed that a Greyhound bus was westbound on Interstate 70 at 1:55 a.m. and crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway exit ramp at the Silver Lake rest area in Madison County.

The location is about 30 miles northeast of downtown St. Louis.

Illinois State Police said 14 people suffered serious injuries. Four were taken to hospitals by helicopter and the others by ground ambulance. No injuries were reported among those in the tractor-trailers, police said.

State Police Trooper Josh Korando said the westbound rest area exit ramp is closed but other lanes have reopened.

