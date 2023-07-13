Metro leaders weigh costly expansion, pointing to region’s growth

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Transit leaders said Thursday they are uncowed in their belief that now is the time to plan a major Metrorail expansion that could include new stations in Georgetown and National Harbor, even as they urgently lobby local leaders and the federal government for hundreds of millions of dollars to stave off layoffs and severe service cuts by next summer.

“It is responsible for us to be planning for the future and sharing with the region what’s possible and what benefit can come from enhancing the system, and that’s what this is really all about,” Metro board member Matthew F. Letourneau said at a board meeting Thursday. “But I really can’t say loudly enough that this is a planning exercise. This is a planning document. It is not an immediate plan.”

Board members reviewed several early proposals for service expansions, most of which transit agency planners said would take “decades” to plan, fund and build. The proposals primarily are aimed at resolving a lack of tunnel capacity between Foggy Bottom in the District and Rosslyn in Virginia. Metro officials said growth around stations that use the tunnel is projected to create crowding problems — something that had been occurring before the pandemic.

The different options include two that Metro officials believe would provide the best service and economic benefit to Metro and the region. One plan would break the Silver Line off into its own track that would allow for express service and include new stops in Georgetown and Ivy City, one of the District’s fast-growing areas. The other proposes realigning the Blue Line to stop in Georgetown and Union Station before shifting south and connecting to the D.C. waterfront and Navy Yard, serving areas such as Buzzard Point, St. Elizabeths and National Harbor. The line would cross the Woodrow Wilson Bridge to Alexandria.

Advertisement

Each proposal would involve creating a new tunnel spanning the Potomac River and cost about $35 billion.

The plans, which originated before the pandemic, come as Metro is seeking a regular stream of new subsidies that would cover a projected $750 million deficit next fiscal year. The gap is borne out of rising labor costs from inflation and union-negotiated raises, as well as the loss of half of rail ridership amid a shift to telework.

Metro has called on regional leaders to help the agency with the growing funding shortage if they want frequent rail service. The financial gap had been bridged by federal aid during the first three years of the pandemic, but that money is drying up.

Still, Metro leaders said they must push forward with expansion plans because cities and counties are planning large developments and light-rail service, such as Maryland’s Purple Line, that rely on their proximity or connection to Metrorail.

“We want to be there with them and we want to be a partner, because if there’s one thing we’ve learned over the last couple of years [it] is that Metro is critical to the region’s economic success in the future,” Metro Board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg said after the meeting.

Advertisement

Transit officials said they want to resolve limitations created by too few tracks crossing the Potomac River. Metro officials also want the system to be a key part of Union Station’s renovation plans, saying they also want to correct poorly designed features such as having two stations, Farragut North and Farragut West, that don’t connect but are less than two blocks apart.

“We have some fundamental design challenges the way the system was laid out that we should overcome and tie into the regional things like Union Station, which I think is going to create a lot more capacity,” said Metro General Manager Randy Clarke.

Metro planners acknowledge that crowding issues near the tunnel no longer exist as ridership lags from pre-pandemic times. But Metro planners said growth around stations that use the tunnel continues while ridership in recent months has jumped more quickly than at any time since 2020.

Advertisement

Transit officials say among the reasons to continue pressing forward with planning is to make sure proposals for a costly tunnel project line up with federal grant stipulations, while ensuring Metro is prepared for ridership rebounds and passenger growth. The agency hasn’t been able to accurately project demand since the pandemic altered transit usage.

“We’re always attempting to rerun the ridership numbers when we believe we have at least a handful of years [of data] of the ‘new normal,'” said Mark Phillips, Metro’s director for regional mobility planning. “Anytime you’re going to project into the future, you have to have trend lines. Everything is still so much up in the air, and our ridership is actually rebounding very quickly this year compared to the last two.”

Gift this article Gift Article