Metro to close four Green Line stations for weeks during construction

Four Metro stations in Maryland will close for weeks starting later this month as part of a scheduled project meant to improve infrastructure across the transit system. Starting July 22, Green Line service will be unavailable on the line’s northern end at Greenbelt, College Park, Hyattsville Crossing, West Hyattsville and Fort Totten. Service at Fort Totten will return two days later, while the other four stations will remain closed until Sept. 4. Free shuttle service will be provided to replace trains.

The closures are the next phase of scheduled restoration projects Metro launched for rail replacement and the improvement of station conditions. Metro officials say the partial Green Line shutdown will focus on installing fiber-optic cables to improve rail network technology.

“Once installed, the fiber-optic cables will allow Metro to get more updates done during non-customer hours, which means less downtime in the future,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta wrote in an email.

The scheduled rail changes come after Metro suspended its 7000-series rail cars following an investigation that revealed the wheels on some vehicles had moved outward from their axles. The agency’s regulator has allowed the cars to be relaunched in phases as long as the wheels are regularly screened.

Metro recommended that riders use MARC commuter trains at Greenbelt, College Park and New Carrollton as an alternative to connecting to Union Station. MARC will offer additional service at Greenbelt and College Park during the closures.

While the changes will ultimately bring improvements, some Maryland commuters said they felt inconvenienced by the Green Line changes.

Christine Jones, who works at an art gallery near Mount Vernon Square, said she is looking to avoid other alternatives — such as a lengthy MARC train ride or traffic on D.C. streets — by working from home while the closures take place.

She recently started parking at the Greenbelt station to take the train into D.C., saying Metro has offered a lower-cost alternative.

“That’s why I get on the train — no traffic,” she said.

Jones, 54, said the changes would place a heftier price tag on her commute. The MARC train would cost $7 per ride, which is more expensive than Metro.

The transit agency began closing stations earlier this summer on the Orange Line with service affected between Vienna and Ballston, while no Silver Line rail service operated between Ballston and McLean. The last part of that project is wrapping up with the Vienna and Dunn Loring stations reopening Monday.

Crews were replacing the original 40-year-old steel rail along the closed stretch in Virginia, while also installing fiber-optic cable. The most recent round of closures started in May, when crews began waterproofing station roofs on the eastern side of the Orange Line in Maryland.

Social media images have shown long lines at times outside stations as people wait for shuttle bus service.

Metro said transit officials are monitoring ridership, crowding and local traffic patterns, when adjusting shuttle operations to increase their efficiently as work is underway.

Jannetta said Metro officials are meeting with Green Line riders who might be affected by the closures to help them plan their future trips.

Although the closures have resulted in lines outside shuttle buses and disruptions to commuter schedules, David Snyder, vice chair of the Falls Church City Council, said it’s a necessary, short-term hiccup that will improve aging infrastructure.

“These kinds of closures are always painful, but we’ve also seen what happens when Metro doesn’t maintain the rail system,” he said.

