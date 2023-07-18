Lawmakers offer compromise that would add seven flights at Reagan National

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has revised its plan to add more flights at Reagan National Airport, offering a measure that would add seven round trips instead of the 28 the group originally sought. In testimony before the House Rules Committee on Monday evening, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) said adding seven additional round trips was a more than generous compromise that would “would pose no threat to existing services” at National, while improving access.

“Every American should have the opportunity to visit their nation’s capital and witness their government in action,” Owens told the panel. “This body should aggressively pursue opportunities to increase access for our constituents while working to decrease costs.”

The lawmaker is offering the plan as an amendment to the Federal Aviation Administration funding bill under debate in Congress. Owens is expected to discuss his plan in more detail at a news conference scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Whether it will be enough to win over skeptics remains to be seen. Members of the D.C. region’s congressional delegation staunchly oppose any effort to add flights at National, saying more air and road traffic could compromise safety and increase delays at the airport.

“We have three viable airports and we want to make sure they all remain viable,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said at a news conference at National last week. “And when you take this airport here and you try to take it even further beyond its designed capacity, you’re going to have challenges and you’re going to have problems, and it’s going to affect this region.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) added: “Congress gave up the micromanaging of these airports nearly 40 years ago for a reason, because they didn’t do a good job. So, Congress shouldn’t get back into the micromanaging game.”

Rules put in place in the 1960s limit the number of flights at National and the distance they can travel, but the airport’s proximity to Capitol Hill has led to numerous efforts over the years to add flights or extend the distance they can fly. National and Washington Dulles International are managed by an independent airports authority, but because of their unique status as the only two U.S. airports owned by the federal government, Congress can make decisions about how they operate.

Congress has extended what began as a 650-mile limit twice over the years — first in 1981 to 1,000 miles, then in 1986 to the current distance of 1,250 miles.

Owens and others who want to offer more flights to farther cities say consumers will benefit because expanded flight options will lower airfares and increase access to the nation’s capital.

A 2021 report by the Government Accountability Office examined the effect of the perimeter rule at National and cited a mix of results. It did not take a position on the matter. The GAO found that allowing more long-distance flights resulted in larger aircraft operating at National, fueling passenger growth but also raising concerns about traffic and whether the airport had enough space to accommodate additional travelers.

A recent analysis by the FAA found that National is more prone to delays than other U.S. airports, a problem that cannot be solved by adding more air traffic controllers. Unlike other regions, delays at National are not attributable to airspace issues, the agency said, but rather to challenges including the availability of airport gates. However, the agency said it would be possible to add more long-distance flights at National if the overall number of round trips did not increase.

Delta Air Lines is part of a coalition that backs increasing flights at National. Three other carriers — Alaska, American and United — are opposed. On Sunday, chief executives of those carriers sent a letter to House leadership underscoring their opposition to changing the rules at National.

“Congress should not be considering legislation that would add more flights to DCA knowing that the outcome would be more delays, cancellations, congestion, and a worse customer experience at airports,” they wrote. “Continued debate on this matter will further delay passage of the FAA Reauthorization that is needed for safe, reliable, and resilient air travel.”

