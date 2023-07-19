Redesign work for infamous ‘Dave Thomas Circle’ set to begin

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The District on Wednesday officially will launch plans for the next phase of transforming “Dave Thomas Circle,” a confusing roundabout in Northeast Washington that has long tested the patience of D.C. motorists. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The project is intended to make safety improvement for motorists, pedestrians and residents who travel through the corridor, which straddles the Eckington and NoMa neighborhoods, while creating new public spaces. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said she also will announce how residents can help to rename the revamped intersection.

The development comes about two years after the District unveiled a $35 million remake for the notoriously confusing corridor that is colloquially referred to as “Dave Thomas Circle.” It’s named after the founder of Wendy’s, which had a restaurant at the center of the triangular block for decades before it was closed two years ago.

“It is finally time to say goodbye to Dave Thomas Circle,” Bowser said in a tweet. The mayor will discuss the city’s plans for the intersection during a Wednesday news conference.

It is finally time to say goodbye to Dave Thomas Circle.🏗️🚧



Join us as we kick off the transformation of Florida Ave & New York Ave NE a project that will improve safety & make it easier and less frustrating to travel through this busy corridor:



🗓 Wednesday, July 19

⏰ 11AM pic.twitter.com/JJZSgD2rXs — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 18, 2023

The treacherous crossroad has been the source of frustration for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians who travel through the area, which the District Department of Transportation says is one of D.C.'s most hazardous intersections.

The intersection, where First Street NE and New York and Florida avenues converge, serves as a gateway to downtown D.C. and sees about 80,000 vehicles daily.

In addition to being a traffic chokepoint, officials say nearly 80 percent of crashes in the intersection are sideswipes or rear-end collisions, which can indicate confusion among drivers.

The area, near the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station, is an epicenter of several private developments planned in the coming years. The Securities and Exchange Commission, near Union Station, plans to relocate its 4,500-employee headquarters near the New York Avenue and North Capitol Street area.

District officials announced the redesign of the area two years ago as a way to reduce confusion among drivers and to increase traffic safety. The changes include major road reconfigurations, added turn lanes on New York and Florida avenues, three public park spaces and crosswalk improvements.

Officials say they also hope to increase north-south connectivity between the NoMa and Eckington neighborhoods by realigning and converting First Street NE to a two-way street.

The redesign plan calls for the site to be converted to an open green space, alongside two other parks that will be next to the Peoples Building and north to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives building, respectively.

The project is also intended to improve safety for bicyclists by adding a continuous, protected bike lane along Florida Avenue. The project also includes a two-way, protected bike lane on First Street, from M Street to Florida Avenue, that will connect NoMa and Eckington.

The District used eminent domain to purchase the Wendy’s, which had been stationed at the intersection since the mid-1980s.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

