Bid to add more long-distance flights at Reagan National fails

The Washington region’s congressional delegation scored a victory Wednesday night when it beat back a measure that would have added more long-distance flights at Reagan National Airport. The latest attempt to upend decades-old rules that limit the number of flights and the distance they can travel, sponsored by Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah), would have added seven long-distance flights at the airport — a move that some local officials argued would compromise safety at an airport that already is too crowded. The measure wasn’t included in must-pass House legislation to fund the Federal Aviation Administration that is now being crafted in Congress.

Owens and others had originally pushed to add 28 new roundtrips, but earlier this week reduced that number to seven — a compromise they hoped would allay concerns about safety and garner enough support for passage.

The House is expected to vote on its version of the funding bill Thursday, while the Senate is continuing to negotiate on its version of the bill.

“The defeat of this amendment is a win for our region, for my constituents, and for all passengers who value safe and efficient operations at DCA," Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said in a statement.

However, proponents of the plan, which include Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, vowed to continue the fight, which now moves to the Senate. An agreement that would have added four long-distance flights appeared to be in hand, but fell apart amid disagreements over other matters, including pilot training standards.

Owens and other lawmakers, many from western states, have argued that adding more long-distance service at National would lower airfares and make the nation’s capital more accessible. Under current rules, only a handful of flights to cities beyond a 1,250-mile perimeter set by Congress are permitted.

“Although it’s disappointing to fall short with tonight’s vote, this fight is far from over," said Brian Walsh, spokesman for the Capital Access Alliance, the Delta-led business group pushing to increase air service. "As this debate moves to the Senate, we will continue to elevate the voices of Americans who are suffering from high ticket prices and a lack of access to their nation’s capital.”

A rival group, the Coalition to Protect America’s Regional Airports, led by United Airlines — which has a strong presence at National’s sister airport, Dulles International — praised the move to exclude the measure from the House bill.

“CPARA commends those member of the House of Representatives from both parties who voted to protect safe and efficient travel by opposing changes to the DCA slot and perimeter rules,” the group said in a statement. “CPARA is confident that Congress will pass a final FAA Reauthorization bill that invests in safe, efficient travel for Americans."

National and Dulles are the only two U.S. airports owned by the federal government, allowing Congress to make decisions about how they operate.

Rules put in place in the 1960s limit the number of flights at National and the distance they can travel, but the airport’s proximity to Capitol Hill has led to numerous efforts over the years to add flights or extend the distance they can fly.

Congress has extended what began as a 650-mile limit twice over the years — first in 1981 to 1,000 miles, then in 1986 to the current distance of 1,250 miles. Airlines currently offer service to 10 cities outside the 1,250-mile perimeter: Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Austin and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Owens’s amendment would add seven more — decisions that ultimately would be left to air carriers in deciding which cities to serve.

