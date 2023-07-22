Dulles Greenway proposes 40% hike, citing fewer drivers and debt

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia state Del. Wendy Gooditis says she stopped using the Dulles Greenway during trips into D.C. when the monthly toll bill surpassed the amount of her car payment. Although her only alternative for the trip, generally along Route 7, is often filled with traffic, it has become a cheaper way to drive to the nation’s capital. Since moving to Northern Virginia three decades ago, Gooditis (D-Clarke) said she has seen toll prices on the privately owned Greenway become increasingly out of reach, even in one of the nation’s wealthiest counties.

“It hasn’t gotten any better,” she said. “And it’s community members that take on those burdens, especially those using the Dulles Greenway, and have to pay those extra costs. That’s why people are upset.”

For drivers who stick with the Greenway, a smooth commute through the heart of one of the nation’s fastest-growing counties could soon cost more: The road’s owner is seeking the approval of state regulators to increase rates up to 40 percent. The request has angered drivers, county leaders and some state lawmakers, who are questioning the proposed toll increase and oversight of the six-lane, 14-mile stretch of private highway in the Washington exurbs.

The Dulles Greenway is one of a handful of privately owned highways in the United States and the only such roadway in Virginia. Toll Road Investors Partnership II (TRIP II), the company that owns the privately financed highway, is proposing the higher tolls to reduce debt that has increased as ridership has declined — a budget scenario that worsened during the pandemic.

If Virginia’s State Corporation Commission approves the request, the cost to travel between the highway’s terminus near Dulles International Airport and the Leesburg Bypass would jump from $5.80 to $8.10, a 40 percent increase, during peak morning and afternoon travel. The cost during off-peak times would rise by 22 percent, from $5.25 to $6.40.

Loudoun County officials say TRIP II’s debt, which the company estimates will grow to $70.6 million by next year, is not the county’s burden to bear. County supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles), said a toll increase would force residents and commuters to shoulder the responsibility of paying down the private company’s debt without reaping any benefits.

“The commuters in Loudoun County are getting a bad deal because they’ve been paying high tolls for a very long time, and there’s been no progress made on paying down debt,” he said.

The request to increase tolls is the fourth the company has filed since the Greenway opened in 1995. The most recent increase occurred four years ago, when TRIP II received approval to raise tolls by $1.25 for a typical trip, according to a 2018 plan.

In its July 11 filing with the State Corporation Commission — a Virginia agency with regulatory authority over public utilities, insurance, railroads and other areas of state economic interest — the company cited a decrease in use of the road as drivers opt for cheaper alternative routes. TRIP II said lower traffic counts have

worsened the debt as the company faces higher operating costs and taxes, including paying property taxes to Loudoun County, fees to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and a nearly $750,000 annual bill from the Virginia State Police for patrolling the Greenway.

“As a taxpayer subject to Loudoun County’s and other property taxes, TRIP II funds the significant investments that have been made for more than a decade in competing road improvements that have caused drivers to shift to these free alternatives, causing declines in TRIP II’s traffic and toll revenues,” the filing says.

Dulles Greenway chief executive Renée N. Hamilton said that proposing an increase is an action of last resort as the company tries to resolve the growing debt. The toll road is used by an average of 35,000 vehicles daily and is the only east-west corridor between Routes 7 and 50, which are about 11 miles apart.

“We are obligated to seek tolls at a level that will meet our debt obligations and that will eventually allow the Greenway an opportunity to earn a reasonable return,” Hamilton said.

The Greenway is subject to the Virginia Highway Corporation Act, which allows TRIP II to submit a toll increase request annually to the State Corporation Commission. The company also must gather feedback and work with local leaders, such as the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, while weighing its requests.

Company executives have said they have pushed for state legislation that would allow it to operate under the Public-Private Transportation Act, which would let TRIP II negotiate new tolls with the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Transportation, the state’s secretary of transportation and the Transportation Public-Private Partnership Steering Committee, which reviews financing options for the development and operation of transportation facilities.

The committee includes members of the Virginia House and Senate finance committees, as well as Commonwealth Transportation Board members, according to state law.

The Virginia General Assembly over the years has weighed how Greenway toll increases and other changes should be processed. Lawmakers passed a law in 2008 that granted the State Corporation Commission oversight to approve or reject toll increases.

Legislation aimed at reducing toll prices on the Greenway was introduced during this year’s General Assembly session but eventually died in the Senate amid concerns about the company’s debt and legislative authority over potential agreements.

State Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax) said legislators have been discussing the proposed Greenway toll increase since it was announced earlier this month. She said that lawmakers could consider measures aimed at Greenway tolls when the General Assembly convenes again in January but that it is too early to gauge what might be included in any future legislation

“We’re kind of in a wait-and-see mode,” Boysko said. “My constituents from Leesburg to Herndon bear the brunt of a transportation burden that nobody else in the entire state has.”

She said the State Corporation Commission’s response to the toll proposal could influence how lawmakers react.

The next step belongs to the commission, which officials say probably is months away from deciding whether to approve a toll increase. The commission first must decide on a timeline, provide a schedule of how the process will unfold and decide when to begin accepting public comments.

If approved, the rate change would be likely to go into effect in the middle of 2024.

Gooditis said that after decades of living in Virginia, rising costs mean she will use the Greenway only when absolutely necessary.

“It has never been sensible. It has never been a sensible road to use,” she said.

