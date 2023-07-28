Metro needs millions of dollars, and soon. Leaders are weighing their next move.

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro dug itself from a deep pit during the past year, setting the stage for General Manager Randy Clarke’s biggest challenge yet as he enters year two on the job: Galvanizing elected leaders in two states and D.C. to provide a huge stream of money, and staving off drastic cuts that would threaten commuter options in the nation’s capital.

Regional governments have quietly met in recent weeks to discuss how to bridge a gaping hole in the transit system’s finances starting next summer, when Metro is projected to fall $750 million short because of increased telework and ballooning personnel costs. Metro has sounded the alarm about possible service reductions, but no specific proposals have emerged.

As Clarke enters his second year leading Metro, the obstacles of a rail car shortage, a federal probe into a derailment and questions surrounding transit leadership are largely in the past. Attention now is turning to a looming fiscal nightmare, with Metro’s ability to secure an infusion of money dictating its service levels, financial stability and the long-term health of mass transit in Washington.

Metro is eyeing its options in case funding doesn’t materialize, but Clarke said he is optimistic the region’s leaders will find a solution.

While Clarke is not leading the effort, elected officials say he plays a large role in bringing lawmakers together and keeping their focus on money, rather than the problems that have long plagued Metro. Since he began leading Metro last July, Clarke has steered the agency out of pandemic-depressed ridership and toward new milestones. It has opened seven stations and nearly 12 miles of new track. Customer satisfaction is at a multiyear high and taller gates show signs of reducing fare evasion that swelled during the pandemic.

Metro board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg credited Clarke with improving the work culture, addressing riders’ top priorities of faster service and safety, and restoring confidence in an agency whose oversight politicians had questioned last year.

“For the region, Randy has increased transparency and accountability,” Smedberg said. “He has also spent a great deal of time improving the relationships with our jurisdictional partners to increase trust and credibility.”

Metrorail ridership is on the rise … Last week was the highest weekday ridership (Monday through Friday) since the pandemic began– 1.97 million trips!



Thank you for choosing Metro. We value helping you stay connected throughout the DMV ... let's keep the momentum going! #wmata pic.twitter.com/2rXsVmBsOP — Metro Forward (@wmata) July 25, 2023

While Metrobus ridership has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, the agency’s financial strain, in large part, stems from about half of riders disappearing from the rail system. Metrorail has seen a jump in ridership in recent weeks, but even the rosiest budget scenarios could mean station closures, reduced hours and long train waits unless jurisdictions provide a jolt of funding.

Nearly $2.4 billion in federal pandemic aid has been helping Metro to replace fares. That aid will be depleted by July 2024, creating the scramble to find sustainable funding for the hole in Metro’s operating budget projected to grow to as much as $1.2 billion later this decade. Without the money, transit leaders said they would be forced to lay off thousands of workers and reduce service to “catastrophic levels.”

The fundraising challenge is unlike any in Metro’s five decades.

In 2018, Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia communities that subsidize Metro approved $500 million in annual dedicated funding for construction projects, vehicle replacements and maintenance, requiring lawmakers to pass legislation in multiple jurisdictions. In addition to current financial needs being greater than five years ago, Metro is seeking funding in an economic climate in which local governments are projecting less tax revenue, and under a tight deadline that chafes with other priorities and political realities.

In Virginia, eyes are on the Nov. 7 general election, with all 140 seats in the General Assembly up for grabs, creating uncertainty about who will make final funding decisions. Maryland, meanwhile, is juggling plans for multiple expensive transportation projects, including the Purple Line light-rail line through Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, the Red Line rail project in Baltimore, a toll lanes proposal in Montgomery and the need to replace the American Legion Bridge.

As a result, some officials said a permanent funding solution likely won’t be found until next year, giving the D.C. Council and state legislators more time. As for Metro’s fiscal year that begins July 1, 2024, officials say a temporary, one-year fix might be needed using any extra money local and state governments can find.

“Everybody rallying, coming together could have a permanent long-term fix in one year’s [time], probably,” said Allan Fye, director of programs and policy at the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC), which represents Northern Virginia governments that subsidize Metro. “It’s just challenging, to say the least. It’s an uphill battle.”

NVTC has created two working groups to identify possible solutions, Fye said. Commission staff members and consultants are working on proposals that could be considered during the next legislative session. Another group is working with individual Northern Virginia governments to identify savings, surpluses or new revenue that could be cobbled together to help get Metro.

Results of that effort are expected to be forwarded to NVTC commissioners this fall, Fye said.

Maryland Del. Marc Korman (D-Montgomery), chair of the Environment and Transportation Committee, acknowledged timetables might be too tight this year, but said a solution could be worked out.

“We may not address the problem on a long-term basis and in one fell swoop,” he wrote in an email. “But I think what we need is a region that is moving in that general direction.”

Among ideas being floated is asking federal agencies that provide transit benefits to write Metro a check from its pool of subsidies. Proposals involve getting rid of the current system, which pays Metro a subsidy based on how much an employee uses the transit system, or federal agencies could leave the system as-is but also give Metro an additional flat amount from its transit subsidy pool.

Proponents say such a plan makes sense because the costs to operate and maintain Metrorail change little based on usage.

“If you only want to work Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday in the office, the other four days, the system still has to function and tracks have to be maintained and inspected and on and on and on,” said Clarke, who is not taking a position on any strategy. “So we need everyone to understand that if society changes the use pattern, it doesn’t change our infrastructure requirement pattern.”

Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who chairs the D.C. Council Committee on Transportation and the Environment, said that idea would not generate close to the amount of money Metro needs next year, but in a baseball comparison, said it could be a “single” or “double” that is part of multiple small contributions.

“That’s not going to solve the fiscal cliff by itself, of course,” he said. “But does it shave off a little bit of the big number that we all have to figure out? It could.”

Allen said few regional leaders are likely to admit that jurisdictions probably can’t cut or save their way to a solution for Metro’s funding shortfall.

With inflation, he said, D.C. would have to trim about 5 percent of its budget to fund its portion. As a result, Allen said elected leaders across the Washington region need to talk more about raising revenue, such as increasing taxes or fees.

“There’s just no way around that,” he said.

But first, he said, Metro will be expected to do its part to curb rising costs. While the agency has found $300 million in savings annually by slowing hiring, consolidating administrative functions, closing offices and other methods, a significant chunk of rising expenses are tied to union-negotiated labor costs.

Allen said employee fringe benefits make up a share of Metro’s personnel costs that’s double the size of such benefits in D.C. government’s personnel costs. Metro could consider that when it negotiates a new labor contract with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents most Metro workers. The current contract expires June 30, 2024.

“Our workforce [at Metro] is incredibly important and incredibly valued, and I don’t think anybody should be trying to blame the workers for part of [the escalating costs],” Allen said. “I do think, though, that we’ve got to look at our overall cost and our structure.”

Clarke said increasing labor costs were driven by inflation’s effects on cost-of-living adjustments written into the union contract. He noted all facets of Metro’s costs need to studied, but didn’t say labor costs, in particular, need to be reduced. The transit agency and union are expected to begin contract negotiations later this year.

Any suggestion of benefit cuts doesn’t sit well with ATU Local 689 President Raymond Jackson, who said transit workers risked their lives to keep the Washington region operating during the pandemic.

“For them to say now that we need to look at our health insurance plans and things of that nature and look to cut our benefits when we need them the most — when I have members right now that are still suffering from long-haul covid — I wish they would bring that fight to 689,” he said. “We’d be more than happy to take it.”

Clark Mercer, executive director of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG), said Metro should expect lawmakers to ask for proof that the agency is keeping costs down since such a massive funding request is coming on the heels of both legislatures and the D.C. Council passing the previous funding measure. COG, which consists of local leaders who tackle issues affecting the region, was instrumental in brokering the 2018 funding increase and is facilitating discussions.

Officials might have other demands, he said, such as evidence Metro is curbing fare evasion, a top rider complaint. Magnifying the problem is Metro’s acknowledged misstep of spending $70 million to upgrade fare gates, but not designing them in a way that deters evasion.

Among Clarke’s first major requests was research into ways Metro could make gates less penetrable. A first attempt at modifying the gates failed, leading the transit agency to make them nearly a foot taller.

Doors on the latest gates are made of polycarbonate, which transit officials said is 200 times stronger than glass while lighter and more durable. Metro workers also have added stronger hinges for the swing doors and a more powerful motor to withstand riders who try to push their way through.

The modifications are expected to cost $35 million — nearly half that of the newer fare gates.

Workers in recent days finished installing the gates at the Fort Totten station, the first to be outfitted. The project is expected to last several months, with 10 more stations to be upgraded by early fall, according to Metro.

Clarke also has ordered Metro Transit Police to restart fare evasion enforcement after it was largely abandoned years ago.

“We’ve got to keep hitting the message that we’re doing everything that’s in our control,” he said.

In the meantime, he said he hopes elected leaders are noticing Metro’s actions and keep searching for a long-term funding solution.

“I’m going to remain bullish that we’re going to solve our issue,” he said. “This is going to be hard, no matter what. If it wasn’t hard, then it would already be solved.”

