D.C., feds pledge support for overhaul of Pennsylvania Avenue NW

The National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Monday announced a partnership between federal agencies and the District to lead the next steps for a remake of the nation's Main Street, promising to bring a years-long idea into reality in the next decade. The agencies have agreed on a vision and are bringing in consultants to guide a process that would transform the road into a boulevard with fewer car lanes and more parkland, pop-up markets and cafes, art displays and lively events year-round, officials said.

The plan is consistent with the District’s efforts to “reimagine” downtown after a decline in foot traffic and tax revenue from office properties that have became increasingly vacant after the covid-19 pandemic. Officials say a livelier Pennsylvania Avenue would support city efforts to bring more residents and visitors to the downtown core.

“We need to think big about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform our downtown, and Pennsylvania Avenue fits into that bill,” said Marcel Acosta, executive director of the planning commission, which provides planning guidance for federal land and buildings in the Washington region.

The corridor is managed by multiple agencies: The District Department of Transportation maintains the road, while the National Park Service is responsible for sidewalks, parks and plazas. The General Services Administration and NCPC also have jurisdiction in some spaces. All have agreed on developing a new plan for the corridor, NCPC officials said.

Among the local partners are the District government, Events DC, which promotes the city’s destinations and hosts large-scale events, and the Downtown Business Improvement District.

Three concepts unveiled last year call for overhauling the route, which carries traffic on four car lanes in each direction and in a central bike lane. The concepts would reduce or eliminate vehicular traffic, expand public spaces that increase foot traffic and create flexible venues for cultural and civic events.

The NCPC, which has led studies in the past decade and put the three concepts up for public review a year ago, said feedback from residents, officials and civic groups will help drive the next phase of analysis to narrow the options.

The commission is bringing in two consultant teams as early as this fall to help with that effort. One will be tasked with creating a master plan for Pennsylvania Avenue, updating a 1974 plan with a new design. It would identify more public space uses, look at the road’s configuration and modernize the corridor’s aging infrastructure — including the addition of water and lighting hookups, telecommunications and security enhancements necessary to host a variety of events.

The other consultant will help create a plan for implementation, identifying a governing entity to lead the effort, costs and next steps.

The 1.2-mile stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue NW between the Capitol and White House is where Americans gather to protest, celebrate incoming presidents and mourn along funeral processions of dignitaries. But federal and local planners say that on other days, it lacks the vitality of other grand boulevards in national capitals, such as the Champs-Élysées in Paris — the popular roadway lined with cafes and theaters that runs the same length as Pennsylvania Avenue.

The corridor has generally light traffic, few businesses and residents. And foot traffic is low on its sidewalks with numerous office buildings operating on hybrid work schedules.

Bowser said the iconic avenue is central to the city’s downtown recovery.

“To truly unlock the full potential of Downtown DC, we must reimagine a new future for Pennsylvania Avenue,” Bowser said in a statement. She said she expects the partnership will work “to explore how we can design and transform this iconic avenue in a way that embraces its history, but also creates new spaces and new opportunities for residents, businesses, and visitors.”

Business leaders have pushed for investment in the corridor as a way to drive economic development downtown and expand tourism. Federal planners say an improved avenue could become a mecca for large events. Although it would be at least two years before a plan is finalized and several more before being launched, officials said the agencies have agreed to look for enhancements in the shorter term.

Elizabeth Miller, director of the planning division of the NCPC, said the concepts released last year were an “inspirational overview” of what could become of the route, but that the final result could include a combination of the concepts. She said travelers might see improvements to the road surface and better connectivity with sidewalks in coming years. It could include improved re-striping of the road to create more space for transit, bikes and pedestrians.

The route has gone through numerous makeovers over more than two centuries. It was the first street to be cleared and graded in the city, according to National Park Service records. By the 19th century, it was Washington’s first downtown street with shops and markets at the center of a growing financial district.

“This is where the federal city and the local city come together. This street is well-known nationally, internationally, but is beloved by the District,” Acosta said. “But we know that we have much more work to do to really make it reach its full potential.”

