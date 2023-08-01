Northbound George Washington Parkway to reopen after storm

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The National Park Service said it plans to reopen a northbound lane of the George Washington Memorial Parkway between Spout Run Parkway and Chain Bridge Road on Tuesday as the agency continues to clear the highway of debris from Saturday’s storm. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The partial reopening of the northbound side of the road could ease the Tuesday evening commute.

Christopher Hershey, chief of staff for the parkway, said officials have no update for when southbound lanes from the Beltway to Arlington Boulevard or the southbound Spout Run Parkway might reopen. The Park Service said Monday that work is expected to be completed in three or four days.

“We want people to be safe on the parkway and make sure if there’s any debris, it’s removed and they can travel safely,” Hershey said.

He said crews worked on as many as 325 damaged trees Monday, filling 100 dump-truck-loads of logs and clearing 500 tons of wood and other debris.

“There has been significant damage,” he said.

Hershey said while some of the damage is readily visible from the road, there also are large broken limbs in the canopy that need to be removed. He said the Park Service opted to close the road to keep workers and drivers safe.

Saturday’s storm swept across the region in the early evening, bringing torrential rain and wind in excess of 80 mph, fueled by the week’s exceptionally hot weather. It felled trees, destroyed homes and cars, and knocked out power to thousands. A man in Virginia died when a tree fell on a home.

The recovery has taken several days, but power had been restored as of Tuesday morning.

