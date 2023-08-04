Metro’s customer service leader eyes navigation improvements

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One year ago, Metro was struggling through a frustrating train shortage that hampered transit usage in the Washington region. As commuters sought to return to workplaces and normalcy upended by the pandemic, they encountered long waits for trains.

The agency was going through a period of upheaval, with changes at the highest levels after some elected leaders questioned Metro's leadership amid the agency's recurring crises and how it communicated and interacted with the public.

By any standard, Metro has come a long way 12 months later after addressing issues such as the rail car shortage and a surge in fare evasion. The agency also turned attention to improving its communication, transparency and tone with customers. Metro has expanded its customer service hours, responded to more questions on social media and hired 25 “ambassadors” to roam stations, give directions and provide reassurance that Metro is safe.

In March, Metro General Manager Randy Clarke, who instituted the changes, announced the hiring of Sarah Meyer as chief experience and engagement officer to make customer service a bigger focus. She came to Metro from New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority, where she held a similar position and led efforts to modernize service information, apps, maps and signage for New York subway and bus riders.

Meyer’s focus is on improving how information is passed on to riders, improving signage, making navigation and fare-paying easier for transit users and finding ways to upgrade apps and Metro’s website — “all with an eye of making Metro as customer friendly as we can be,” Clarke said in a statement.

Meyer spoke to The Washington Post about her goals while recounting the improvements Metro has made in recent months to improve rider experience. This interview was lightly edited for length and clarity.

Q: Welcome to Washington! What have been your first impressions about the area and Metro coming from New York City?

A: I’m new to D.C., and I also moved my two young girls. It’s been a transition, but a good one, and I’ve been telling everyone how excited I am that I have a washing machine for the first time in my life. Honestly, it’s the little things, and just having the girls play on grass, too. It’s just really amazing to see. I’m really happy to be here.

Before I interviewed, I had read so many articles about the Red Line running every 20 minutes, and to see the five-minute waits, it raised my eyebrows, and I was just so thrilled because I had expected to be in a place where service was not as good. From what I’ve experienced commuting to work every day, the headways have been great, and I’m really excited.

Q: In what ways is New York subway service different from rail service here, and in what ways can Metro improve?

A: Others might find this hard to believe, but there are less complications here, and there are straightforward ways that I can focus my efforts to make travel easier, safer and less stressful for our customers. We’re going from 472 stations in New York to 98 here, and there aren’t as many entrances to the rail system. We’ve got a really strong bus system here. But there isn’t that same cohesive signage and cohesive entrance design that New York might have.

Those are the design principles I’m trying to bring here: Really looking hard at our permanent signage, our permanent wayfinding systems and the way we’re using our digital infrastructure, the digital screens, as well as our website and trip-planning applications to make everything work better together so that customers have an easier time locating transit, making sure they’re on the right vehicle — and whether that’s rail or bus, making sure that it’s headed in the right direction.

Q: Are you talking about directional navigation?

A: I’ve lived here now for three months, and I’m still making mistakes in terms of getting on trains headed in the wrong direction. I think we could be doing a better job explaining what station is ahead. In New York, you have easier wayfinding systems like “uptown,” “downtown,” and here you have several different cities for terminus points with different directionality components.

I think we have some really good ideas on this front. There are a couple different ways wayfinding systems work. You could do directionality like “east” or “west” instead of terminal end points, or you can look at a numbering system to indicate which direction you’re going.

Q: Are you going to test out signage pointing toward a direction instead of terminuses like “Shady Grove” or “Branch Avenue?”

A: Stay tuned for some more news on that in September. We’re going to test a couple of different things. I want this department and this role to be community-led. I am a customer advocate. I represent the customer. So I want to make sure that my thinking and the department’s thinking is truly what the region wants and what the region deserves. So we’re going to have people literally vote on the different signage displays and different wayfinding approaches that might solve some of these challenges.

Q: You mentioned other signage improvements as well as entrance signage improvements. What types of ideas are you considering?

A: We could be doing more with color and light. I was working on July 4 at the top of the escalators at the Smithsonian station and had a number of individuals who came up to me in wheelchairs looking for the elevator. It was located, unfortunately, a couple of blocks away — so I think doing more with our outdoor signage to direct people at the entrances to the services they need will help. Obviously, I’d love to put an elevator at every entrance and hope that one day we’ll get there. But that being said, let’s make the existing assets and the existing infrastructure work harder.

Q: Have you already made changes along the vein of making wayfinding easier?

A: I am really proud of the new signage templates we just released for the Green Line station shutdown this summer. We’re using a “planned work” design system for the first time, looking at the ways information that’s most important to people is what they read first. From my perspective, it’s the color of the line on the sign that serves as a symbol to immediately tell the rider which line is going to be impacted. That’s most important because we’re always bombarded with a ton of information in the system.

Q: Metro has long had a reputation of being closed-off to the public and even ignoring questions and complaints from riders and public officials. That seems to have changed considerably. How are you making Metro more responsive and transparent?

A: The more opaque we are, the harder it is for our customers to understand and relate to us. Transparency plays a critical role. It’s why we’re looking at the feedback mechanisms that we use. Looking at our website, it’s got a bunch of different ways people can contact us, but the number of questions we ask from customers in return could be reevaluated and made simpler.