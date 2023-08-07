Airlines brace for severe East Coast weather, warn of delays and cancellations

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Airlines are warning customers about possible cancellations and delays as the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic prepare for a round of potentially damaging storms. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines were allowing travelers scheduled to fly Monday to rebook tickets as long as they don’t change their original itineraries. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Live updates: D.C. area under severe thunderstorm risk, tornado watch until 9 p.m. As of Monday afternoon, more than 1,100 flights into, within and out of the United States had been canceled, according to the online flight tracking service FlightAware. Nearly 3,500 were delayed. The disruptions generally stemmed from severe weather that occurred a day earlier as storms on Monday moved toward the East Coast.

Among the airports most affected: Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International, New York’s LaGuardia, Reagan National outside Washington and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall. About 20 percent of flights at BWI, where Southwest is the largest carrier, were canceled. In Atlanta, where Delta Air Lines is the largest carrier, about 7 percent of flights were canceled and 20 percent were delayed.

Delta spokesman Morgan Durant said the Atlanta area was hit by three rounds of storms Sunday, which forced the carrier to divert flights and left crew members out of position. Monday’s cancellations, he said, were a ripple effect from Sunday’s storms. More storms were expected to hit the Atlanta region Monday.

Durant said Delta also is canceling some flights ahead of storms expected Monday.

Southwest customers whose itineraries included Baltimore, Charlotte, New York, Philadelphia, Richmond and Washington’s Dulles and National airports were covered by airline’s waivers.

Similarly, American customers whose travel plans include Baltimore, Charlotte, both New York airports, Newark, Philadelphia, Dulles and National were eligible to rebook their tickets.

In a video posted to social media, Walter Williams, a national traffic management officer for the Federal Aviation Administration, said there likely would be travel delays Monday in the New York, Philadelphia and D.C. regions, as well as cities such as Denver and Memphis, and at several airports in Florida.