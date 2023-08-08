Metro skipped lessons, certified unprepared train operator, report says

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Metro training instructors are skipping important lessons and certified at least one rail operator who wasn’t tested on functions that could save lives, according to a new report that raised regulatory concerns after a lapse last year brought an operator shortage and the resignation of top leaders. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Members of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said Tuesday that they were surprised Metro hasn’t resolved recurring problems surrounding its training of rail operators. The revelations were included in a report from the regulatory agency that highlighted missteps after Metro has spent the past year overcoming safety violations, train shortages and steep fare revenue losses.

“After the history of problems with certification, I would expect that this would be one area that they would get right, and apparently they’re still not paying attention — proper attention — to this,” Commissioner Richard Lauby said during the oversight agency’s monthly meeting.

The training lapses, combined with more instances of a wheel safety problem in rail cars, raise fresh safety concerns and could threaten Metro’s planned return to automatic train operations this year. The findings are a setback after transit leaders have boosted train frequencies, worked to reduce fare evasion and added seven stations with hopes of winning back riders and shoring up the system’s finances.

In a statement, Metro did not directly address the commission’s report on how it trains operators.

“When issues are identified, Metro conducts a thorough investigation and appropriate actions are taken to clarify and reinforce requirements for compliance,” Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said. “When necessary, we have implemented additional controls and guidelines to improve training and certification processes.”

The most recent training issue came to light Feb. 9, when a train operator who became certified one month earlier moved a train against the flow of rail traffic while smoke was being investigated. He took the action without permission from Metro’s Rail Operations Control Center or the use of a protection system that prevents collisions, according to the findings of a commission investigation presented Tuesday.

Rail controllers stopped the operator, but while investigating that incident, safety commission inspectors uncovered that the operator became certified in January after failing a test and not receiving the required retraining. The failed test required Metro to send the trainee to a rail supervisor for lessons for up to two days, followed by retesting, according to the safety commission.

Instead, Metro allowed the trainee to retake the test that same day. He passed and was certified.

During testing, which includes demonstrating responses under emergency scenarios, Metro didn’t include how to operate the train’s ventilation system — an important function during a fire emergency, the report said. Officials have said ventilation missteps contributed to the death of a passenger during a smoke incident in 2015 outside the L’Enfant Plaza station.

Commission inspectors learned that the operator had never performed the “full reverse” step he took in the Feb. 9 incident. The report said the trainee had gone through a training and testing process that Metro had shortened.

“All I have to say is this is so unacceptable that they would allow this to happen,” Commissioner Debra Farrar-Dyke said.

In May 2022, Metro safety workers discovered a lapse in recertification training and testing for 257 train operators — nearly half of its workers in that position. The discovery prompted transit officials to remove 72 of the most delinquent operators for retraining, creating a worker shortage that slowed rail service.

Safety Commission Chief Operating Officer Sharmila Samarasinghe said Tuesday that the oversight agency has long asked Metro to prioritize training.

“The train operator certification has been very much a central area of focus for us for the last 18 months over various periods of time,” she said.

The train operator shortage exacerbated already reduced service stemming from a rail-car shortage. The lapses prompted D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and other elected leaders to question Metro’s management. Then-General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld and Chief Operating Officer Joseph Leader resigned the next day.

An internal probe at the time showed recertification training had been cut at the direction of Leader, who wanted usable trains to be devoted to passenger service instead of training. Metro pledged to take steps last year to ensure training wasn’t overlooked.

In addition to skipping training steps, the commission report cited basic communication failures between controllers and operators, such as the requirement that commands are repeated back over radio.

“I just wonder how many times we have to talk about these issues before Washington Metro takes some actions to fix it,” Lauby said.

The training and communications problems are occurring at a time when Metro is working to switch the rail system back to automatic train operations by the end of this year, which would take most tasks out of operators’ hands.

The self-steering function was in place from Metro’s inception in the 1970s until a fatal collision in 2009, when the system was switched off despite multiple investigations showing it played no role in the incident.

Transit leaders say automatic train operations will result in fewer delays, smoother rides and energy savings.

But on Tuesday, the commission cited problems with how Metro is marching toward that goal. The system cannot be used without the panel’s permission, and commission CEO David Mayer said Metro was not on course to receive approval a few months ago.

“Based on our review of documents, observation of Metrorail’s field activities and ongoing interactions with Metrorail personnel, we communicated to Metrorail that its work has not been on a path to meet its own safety certification requirements and therefore not on a path to receive the [safety commission’s] concurrence,” he said.

Mayer said the agency responded to the commission and adjusted its plans. The transit agency also scheduled a workshop to discuss the commission’s feedback and advice. It’s unclear whether Metro is on track to restart automatic train operations this year.

Transit leaders said they are working collaboratively with the commission on passing safety checks.

While Metro is working on automation, the agency is continuing regular wheel inspections while using its 7000-series cars, which make up nearly 60 percent of its fleet. All 748 of the cars were suspended in late 2021 after a federal investigation into a derailment uncovered unsafe wheel movements.

A handful of recurrences have been found over the past two years, but a commission report said Tuesday that Metro inspections in recent months have uncovered five more cars with wheels deemed unsafe. The cars were taken out of service, Mayer said.

Commission members did not raise safety concerns over the new cases.