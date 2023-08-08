FAA sends 22 unruly-passenger cases to FBI for possible prosecution

Nearly two dozen airline passengers who yelled, cursed, or assaulted crew members and passengers could face criminal prosecution.
Instances of passengers acting out on commercial aircraft have dropped 80 percent since hitting record highs in early 2021. That year, the FAA received nearly 6,000 reports of unruly passengers, but by 2022, that number dropped to fewer than 2,500. Officials reported a sharp drop in onboard conflicts after the federal mask mandate — often a source of tension — was rescinded in April 2022.
Even though the number of cases has declined, bad behavior remains an issue.
Last week, a 39-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly grabbed a flight attendant and injured her with a “sharp object” on a Delta Air Lines flight headed from Atlanta to New Orleans. Investigators said the man also harmed himself using the same object he used to injure the flight attendant.
The most recent set of cases referred to the FBI involved passengers who traveled between December 2021 and April of this year. One instance involved an attempt to breach the cockpit, while in two cases, the individuals had to be restrained and handcuffed. Several cases involved sexual or physical assaults, with one involving the sexual assault of an unaccompanied minor.
The FBI did not immediately respond to questions about how it has handled cases it has received by the FAA. The FAA refers what it considers the most serious cases to the FBI.
The FAA also has its own process for handling some reports of bad behavior, which can result in significant fines.
In 2022, the agency announced it would seek a fine of $81,950 from a passenger aboard a July 7, 2021, American Airlines flight from Dallas to Charlotte. The agency alleged that a passenger threatened a flight attendant who was trying to help her after she fell into the aisle. The passenger then tried to open the cabin door and had to be restrained by two other flight attendants.
In additional to criminal prosecution, individuals can face civil penalties of up to $37,000 per violation.
More coverage: Air travel, transit, railroads
Airlines: Carriers brace for severe weather, warn of delays and cancellations
Airplane noise: Complaints about airplane noise rise at Reagan National, Dulles
Amtrak: Train delays are up from D.C. to Boston. It will not get better soon.
Metro: Customer service leader eyes navigation improvements
Infrastructure law: States siphoned away $750 million in climate funds