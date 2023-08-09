Norfolk Southern agrees to improve safety at Ohio derailment site

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Norfolk Southern has agreed to improve safety for workers cleaning up the site of its February derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday. The Atlanta-based railroad entered into an agreement with the federal government and the Teamsters’ rail maintenance worker division to improve conditions and training for crews after federal inspectors found the company failed to provide or enforce the use of protective gear, among other infractions.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued Norfolk Southern $49,111 in penalties for four violations: failing to require workers to wear chemical resistant footwear when walking on contaminated soil, allowing an employee without respiratory protection to pour cement on potentially contaminated soil, not developing an adequate emergency response plan and not effectively communicating to workers about hazardous chemicals.

The railroad has agreed to pay the fines by Aug. 31, federal officials said. Under the settlement, Norfolk Southern also has agreed to create a medical surveillance program for employees who worked at the derailment site, provide union workers with 40 hours of hazardous waste operations and emergency response training, and create a training program based on lessons learned from the derailment.

The 1.8-mile-long train derailed on the night of Feb. 3, when 38 of 149 train cars heading from Illinois to Conway, Pa., went off the tracks and caused an explosion that sent flames into the air and a dense cloud of smoke across the landscape. Twenty of the derailed cars contained hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride — a highly flammable carcinogen.

No one was injured during the incident, but in the days that followed, residents reported developing rashes, sore throats, nausea and headaches, linking the symptoms to the chemicals released after the train derailed.

The agreement announced Wednesday put another spotlight on Norfolk Southern’s safety record, which has come under scrutiny as lawmakers and regulators seek to address public concerns about derailments and the transport of hazardous materials. Labor officials say the settlement will ensure safety protocols are followed at the Ohio site as well as in future incidents.

“This agreement will improve the safety and health controls in place for Norfolk Southern employees who responded and help educate the rail operator’s employees on the lessons learned so they are prepared should another emergency occur,” Howard Eberts, an OSHA office director in Cleveland, said in a statement.

Norfolk Southern spokesman Connor Spielmaker said the railroad has been cooperating in the federal labor investigation, working closely with OSHA and the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED) of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

“The health and safety of our employees is paramount,” he said. “We’ve reached a resolution that provides more training for our people, exceeding OSHA requirements, and makes our responses even safer.”

Union leaders on Wednesday said they welcomed the agreement and praised OSHA’s decision to investigate the worksite conditions and take actions to hold the railroad accountable. Clark Ballew, a spokesman for the BMWED, said the union is encouraged by knowing the federal government will remain involved in the medical assessments of workers. The union has more than 3,200 Norfolk Southern members, including about two dozen within the immediate derailment site.

“It was Norfolk Southern’s decision and theirs alone to send our members to work this toxic site just a scant few days after the derailment. If that decision continues to affect their health in the years to come, it won’t be a Norfolk Southern doctor considering what role the company played in whatever complications arise,” he said.