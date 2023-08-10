Metro requires supervisors to check on train operator sobriety after incident

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Metro is requiring supervisors to conduct checks on train operators working split shifts after an intoxicated operator left passengers stranded for 40 minutes last year. The new policy was revealed this week during a meeting of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, a regulatory agency that monitors Metro safety. It comes after an operator was removed from service when he stopped a train between stations and didn’t respond to repeated communications. Investigators said the man’s supervisor also didn’t notice the impairment for hours.

The commission released a report on the incident, which occurred Dec. 23 and resulted in Metro firing the operator, Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said. Neither the transit agency nor the safety commission disclosed the man’s name.

Safety commission investigations analyst Natalie Quiroz said the train operator had been working a split shift, which is common in the transit industry. He had checked in for his early shift at 9:40 a.m. and worked in the Alexandria rail yard from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

During the shift, the man was not assigned to operate trains, Quiroz said. He mostly remained in his parked personal car, although Quiroz said he drove off the property to unknown locations two times. He also ended the shift early, at 1:46 p.m., before it was scheduled to end, surveillance video showed.

While at the yard, co-workers didn’t notice signs of impairment, according to the report.

“Individuals who interacted with the train operator during this yard assignment stated during the investigation that the train operator did not appear to be intoxicated at the time,” Quiroz said.

After a break of more than three hours, the man was supposed to check in for his afternoon shift at the Huntington station at 5:28 p.m. He was to serve as a substitute rail operator and operator of a gap train, which fills in for broken-down trains and are called in to supplement service during periods of high demand.

The employee, however, didn’t check into work and couldn’t be found on surveillance footage until 7:53 p.m., Quiroz said.

A supervisor repeatedly called him on the phone until he answered just before 8 p.m., when he said he was at the Alexandria rail yard, although surveillance video showed him arriving after the call. Quiroz said a Blue Line train carrying a rail supervisor picked him up at the yard. When they arrived at the King Street station, the supervisor told the employee to relieve the train’s operator.

That operator, as well as the supervisor, told investigators they didn’t notice signs of intoxication, Quiroz said. But during the trip, the six-car train stopped short several times of designated points at station platforms.

“This included stopping 32 feet short at Potomac Avenue and 28 feet short at Capitol South, each while the rail supervisor was still on the train,” Quiroz said.

At the end of the line at Downtown Largo, the operator walked to a break room. Video surveillance showed him swaying as he walked back to board a train and resume work. The train proceeded, stopping 46 feet short at Eastern Market. At the Van Dorn Street station, the train paused momentarily before continuing on without servicing the station, Quiroz said.

One mile farther, an emergency brake activated while 18 people were onboard, stopping the train. Over the next 40 minutes, the operator didn’t respond to instructions from controllers or messages from supervisors. A train behind the stalled train blew its horn, but the operator didn’t respond.

At 10:51 p.m., controllers told the stuck train’s operator to offload passengers at the Van Dorn Street station and pull up to the stalled train on a parallel track to investigate. Transit supervisors had summoned Metro Transit Police and Fairfax County medics, who boarded the train, which also was sent to rescue the stranded passengers. By this time, dispatchers had been fielding calls from the passengers, some of whom had tried to reach the operator via an onboard emergency intercom system.

At 11:16 p.m., as they pulled up to the stalled train, the operator radioed back and put the train into drive, sending it toward the final Blue Line station at Franconia-Springfield, Quiroz said. It arrived three minutes later. The operator opened the doors for 12 seconds, allowing passengers to exit before he tried to operate the train again.

Police and Metro personnel ran down the platform and stopped him. Police arrested the man, who was taken to the Fairfax County detention center, where Quiroz said field sobriety tests showed the operator was over Federal Transit Administration and Metro blood-alcohol limits of .04 and .02, respectively.

Quiroz’s report noted that Metro has put more responsibility on supervisors to check on split-shift operators’ fitness for duty before their second shifts. If a supervisor can’t reach an operator before a shift, Metro has instructed a depot clerk to prevent the person from working until a supervisor can make contact.

“If they are unable to contact them, the terminal supervisor will call the depot clerk and let them know, and the depot clerk will ensure that the train operator is not on the clock,” Quiroz said.