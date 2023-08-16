Amtrak uses eminent domain to advance $6 billion Baltimore tunnel project

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Amtrak has filed an eminent domain lawsuit against several West Baltimore property owners in its latest step to advance a multibillion-dollar replacement of the 150-year-old Baltimore & Potomac Tunnel — a critical piece of the Northeast rail network that is a source of delays. Amtrak this year began preliminary work on the $6 billion project and said major construction is expected to begin next year, with tunnel boring planned for 2026. The new tunnel, expected to open in 2033, is needed for safety reasons and to meet East Coast passenger and commercial rail needs, officials said.

In the complaint filed Thursday, Amtrak says negotiations failed in the acquisition of four properties on N. Payson Street affected by the tunnel work, and cites its authority under federal law to use eminent domain to acquire property necessary for the use of intercity passenger rail operations.

President Biden in January visited the decrepit structure and announced that more than $4 billion in federal infrastructure money will help to replace the Reconstruction-era tunnel, which is the oldest in the Northeast and Amtrak’s biggest chokepoint between Washington and New Jersey.

Property owners or their representatives could not be reached for comment. Amtrak, which declined to comment on the lawsuit because the litigation is pending, has been negotiating property acquisitions for years. About 29 residential properties and 19 commercial properties are affected.

The lawsuit details Amtrak’s failed attempts to buy the four properties listed in the filing, including a purchase agreement that fell through with one of the property owners. Each impacted parcel is 0.025 acres or less of land, according to the filing. Amtrak said in the filing that it was depositing with the court about $267,500 — the amount of the combined value of the properties — calling it “just compensation” based on fair market value.

The Baltimore & Potomac Tunnel opened in 1873, when Ulysses S. Grant was president. The 1.4-mile tunnel is now beset with crumbling brick and sinking floor slabs, leaving Amtrak trains creeping beneath West Baltimore at 30 mph on their way up and down the East Coast.

The tunnel connects Baltimore’s Penn Station to D.C.’s Union Station, and according to Amtrak is used by 9 million MARC and Amtrak passengers annually.

Constructed out of brick and stone masonry, it was last rehabilitated in the 1980s, and according to federal documents, requires “continual repairs” to maintain. The Federal Railroad Administration has declared the tunnel structurally deficient and unable to meet projected demands.

Amtrak’s lawsuit highlights some of the tunnel’s critical structural problems, including water issues and brick deterioration. Water-saturated soil beneath the tunnel is causing its floor slabs to sink, forcing Amtrak to make costly and repeated repairs. The tunnel also requires frequent inspections and maintenance to keep operations safe.

“Its current combination of horizontal and vertical track alignment … limits train speeds significantly, creating a bottleneck at a critical point in the NEC,” the lawsuit says. “Delays are chronic due to this bottleneck — more than 10% of weekday trains are delayed, and delays occur on 99% of weekdays.”

A plan to replace the tunnel has been delayed for years, without viable funding until recently. The infrastructure law provides $66 billion for rail, an unprecedented boost in federal aid for trains and a turnaround for major infrastructure projects in the D.C.-to-Boston corridor.

Amtrak plans to replace the tunnel with single-track twin tunnels that would curve about a half-mile north of the existing tunnel. The railroad is completing the design while promising the tunnel — to be named after Maryland native and abolitionist Frederick Douglass — will carry electric-powered trains to reduce environmental impacts on Baltimore neighborhoods along the new route.

When a new tunnel is complete, trains will reach speeds of 100 mph. The project is expected to create 20,000 construction jobs.

Amtrak said design work is now in the final stage of development and the railroad is expected to award two major construction contracts for the project this year.

Amtrak President Roger Harris in an interview last month said that while tunneling work has yet to begin, the railroad this summer completed work to activate a third track that was out of service just south of the new tunnel entrance.

“There’s the track work, there’s the tunnel and we just hired a new [assistant vice president to oversee] the project, so work is really getting underway,” Harris said.