He helped build N.Y.’s Moynihan Train Hall. Now he’s rebuilding D.C.’s Union Station.

Union Station is in line for a major expansion, an investment that railroad and city officials say will help to move more passenger trains through the Northeast Corridor while modernizing an important gateway to the nation’s capital. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Plans include updated concourses and tracks, more retail options, a new train hall and modern parking and bus facilities. The proposed expansion, at least an $8.8 billion expense, calls for a transformation of the nation’s second-busiest intercity rail hub by 2040.

Meanwhile, efforts in recent months have centered on near-term improvements to add life back into the station, which some have described as unsafe, outdated and unwelcoming.

Doug Carr, who oversaw the redevelopment of a historic Post Office building in Manhattan into the mixed-use Moynihan Train Hall, is leading the effort to transform Washington’s busiest transit hub.

The Washington Post spoke with Carr about short- and long-term plans for the station as he marked his first anniversary as president and chief executive of the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation. This interview was lightly edited for length and clarity.

Q: You managed a $1.6 billion project in New York, transforming the historic James A. Farley Post Office Building into a mixed-use train hub now known as the Moynihan Train Hall — the nation’s busiest rail station. What was it like to work on that monumental civic project?

A: Logistically, it was a very challenging project. It required building in and around the most heavily trafficked transportation center in the country. It was a tremendous challenge but it was also a tremendous privilege to be part of that project — rebreathing life into a historic asset that had been underutilized for a long time. Broadly speaking, the biggest transformation at Moynihan to me was how it positively changed people’s perception of what it means to travel by train to New York and instill an element of civic pride. It’s a great feeling to see the surprise on people’s faces when they first visit, to see people gazing up at the skyline and the historic trusses. And I really think my work and my team’s work at Moynihan can really be a model for the potential success of Union Station.

Q: In some ways, your experience in New York prepared you for the work you do in Washington?

A: Union Station has a lot of the similar ingredients and objectives that were in New York: a vision for a modern rail experience, the opportunity for transit investment and upgrades to increase capacity and viability of mass transit.

Q: What was your first impression of Union Station?

A: The history of the station, the grandeur, the architecture, the magnitude is obviously inspiring. I like to say that one of the biggest virtues of the building is its history, being 115 years old. But one of the biggest challenges of the building is it’s 115 years old. It’s one of the country’s busiest transportation hubs that really hasn’t seen massive changes in about 40 years and is in need of modernization and improvements to the passenger experience. It suffered, like many other transportation centers, during covid.

Q: When you took the job a year ago, Union Station was struggling, coming out of the pandemic. Many of the commercial spaces were vacant, and there was a perception about crime and homelessness and issues at or near the station. What has changed?

A: We really focused a lot of our efforts on day-to-day operational improvements. Items such as improved cleanliness, increased security, better routines on maintenance and station amenities. These can easily be taken for granted, but also represent really the basic needs and priorities of station users.

Q: How do you feel about the progress being made?

A: I’m very proud of the fact that the building is cleaner, safer. I hear a lot of feedback that the building is looking in really good condition. I walk around the station to experience it just like our passengers do. I travel with my family through it, and I want people to be proud of it.

Q: I hear there is a new concert series and other programming planned at the station.

A: We’re very proud to have recently launched a partnership with Sing for Hope. This is a music series highlighting some of the region’s top musicians. We see a lot more people spending time in the station, taking a moment, sitting at tables, trying to take in the music. It’s been a very positive program for the station. And we look forward to more programing to give people a reason to visit, give them a reason to stay and interact with the station. We are starting to look toward end-of-season plans and holiday programming.

Q: Let’s talk about the longer-term plans. The Federal Railroad Administration in May released a revised concept for an $8.8 billion redevelopment of Union Station. What happens after the federal review is complete?

A: We anticipate it will come to completion in early 2024. In advance of that, and currently underway, my team is really working on [developing] a plan for how to take the project forward. At its core, the station expansion project is about increasing capacity and accommodating rail growth. It will improve rail capacity, reliability, safety and efficiency. But we are still at a 10 percent design level. Now, really, the hard work starts to transform the project from conception to reality. And that includes ensuring that the project stays a commercially viable project, that has a manageable budget, a schedule. And that’s some of the work that my team is already starting on.

Q: What is the immediate challenge?

A: The immediate challenge ahead of us is transitioning from conception to reality. Clearly, regional commitments will be critical to getting the project off the ground. But I don’t expect localities and regional partners to invest in a rendering or a concept proposal. That’s why my team is doing the necessary homework to make this a vital project. While all this is underway, I want to reemphasize that we aren’t going to wait for the station expansion project to make improvements. We want to deliver immediate improvements to the station in the right way that is compatible and considerate of the future.

Q: Is there a strategy for seeking funding for the redevelopment project?

A: This is a project that certainly offers regional benefits. Projects of this scale and size require participation across all levels of public and private [sectors], and, certainly many levels and sources of funding. I don’t think we’re at the stage where we can articulate the exact level of funding levels and that is some of the work that is underway, for us to get a better understanding of the scope, schedule and timelines for the project, which directly influences the project budget, which then influences the funding and financing plan.

Q: It will be a major effort to get the funding and complete the work by 2040. Can it be done?