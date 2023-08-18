The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Transportation

Man hospitalized after being struck by Metro train

Metro Transit Police said the man appears to have put himself in front of the train. His injuries were life-threatening.

By
August 18, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. EDT
0 min

A man suffered life-threatening injuries Friday after being struck by a train in southern Maryland, Metro Transit Police said.

The incident occurred at the Forest Glen Station before noon. Police said in a tweet that the man appears to have intentionally put himself in the path of the train.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Due to the investigation, police said Red Line trains continue to share one track in both directions, causing delays between Silver Spring and Forest Glen.

More coverage: Air travel, transit, railroads

Air travel: TSA slows push to require additional ID checks for some travelers

Metro: Metro requires supervisors to check on train operator sobriety after incident

Unruly passengers: FAA sends 22 cases to FBI for possible prosecution

Railroads: Norfolk Southern agrees to improve safety at Ohio derailment site

Loading...