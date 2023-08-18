Man hospitalized after being struck by Metro train

A man suffered life-threatening injuries Friday after being struck by a train in southern Maryland, Metro Transit Police said.
MTPD & @mcfrs on scene at Forest Glen Stn where a man was struck by a Red Line train shortly before noon. He is being transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Based on a review of video, he appears to intentionally place himself in the path of the train. #wmata— Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) August 18, 2023
He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Due to the investigation, police said Red Line trains continue to share one track in both directions, causing delays between Silver Spring and Forest Glen.
UPDATE: Man struck by a train at Forest Glen Stn was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Due to ongoing investigation, Red Line trains continue to single track between Silver Spring & Forest Glen. Check @Metrorailinfo for latest service info. #wmata— Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) August 18, 2023
