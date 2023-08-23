Woman struck by train in Northeast Washington

Police and emergency crews were responding Wednesday to a Metro station in Northeast Washington, where Metro Transit Police said a woman had been struck by a train.
MTPD and @dcfireems on scene at Rhode Island Ave. Station responding to a person struck by train. Preliminarily, appears adult female intentionally placed herself in path of train. Rescue effort underway. Follow @Metrorailinfo & @Metrobusinfo for service updates. #wmata— Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) August 23, 2023
D.C. fire officials said in tweets that the victim was extricated from under the train and was being transferred to medics.
The response and investigation prompted Red Line trains to share one track in both directions between the NoMa and Rhode Island Avenue stations, causing delays. Trains are bypassing the Rhode Island Avenue station, transit officials tweeted.
UPDATED: Red Line Alert: Trains single tracking btwn NoMa & Rhode Island Ave bypassing Rhode Island Ave due to a person struck by a train at Rhode Island Ave. Expect delays in both directions.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) August 23, 2023
The incident is the second in less than a week in which police believe a person intentionally put themself in front of a Metro train.
On Friday, a man was hospitalized after being struck by a train outside the Forest Glen station in Southern Maryland.
