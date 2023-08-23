The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Woman struck by train in Northeast Washington

By
August 23, 2023 at 12:23 p.m. EDT
1 min

Police and emergency crews were responding Wednesday to a Metro station in Northeast Washington, where Metro Transit Police said a woman had been struck by a train.

The incident occurred midmorning at the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station and is causing delays along the Red Line. The woman’s condition was not known. Police said in a tweet that they believe she intentionally put herself in the path of the train, according to surveillance video they reviewed.

D.C. fire officials said in tweets that the victim was extricated from under the train and was being transferred to medics.

The response and investigation prompted Red Line trains to share one track in both directions between the NoMa and Rhode Island Avenue stations, causing delays. Trains are bypassing the Rhode Island Avenue station, transit officials tweeted.

The incident is the second in less than a week in which police believe a person intentionally put themself in front of a Metro train.

Man hospitalized after being struck by Metro train

On Friday, a man was hospitalized after being struck by a train outside the Forest Glen station in Southern Maryland.

