How commuters avoided ‘carmageddon’ after the I-95 bridge collapse

In June, a critical span of Interstate 95 collapsed after a tanker fire, cutting off a major East Coast artery and leading to dire warnings of traffic gridlock after officials and engineers said it could take months to rebuild the bridge. The section of roadway typically carried about 160,000 vehicles a day, a combination of through-traffic and local activity. In the end, a temporary span was constructed in just 12 days.

Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst with the private company INRIX, found something surprising as he analyzed traffic patterns during the period the bridge was out of commission — that while gridlock did happen on some roadways in the area, the impact was far less dire than anticipated. While there were a handful of “hot spots” on alternate routes where traffic speeds decreased by at least 25 percent causing congestion during rush hour, the backups were nowhere near the “carmageddon” that officials had expected when the I-95 bridge collapsed. And as the days went on, the backups eased somewhat as drivers worked from home, used real-time traffic apps to find new routes or opted not to drive.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Pishue said the rebuilding of I-95 offers some important lessons for policymakers about how to ease the impact of major infrastructure projects on communities and get them done more quickly, and why it may be time to rethink traditional traffic models. This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Q: Tell us a little about yourself.

A: I’ve been in the area of transportation for a little over a decade now. I’ve done public policy, putting ideas in front of the state legislature and cost-benefit analysis, and then I transitioned over to INRIX, a traffic analytics firm. At INRIX, we put together data and insights for the public, government agencies and private entities.

Q: What made you want to analyze the impact of this particular bridge collapse?

A: I remembered the Skagit River Bridge collapse (in Seattle in 2013). They rolled out a temporary span. There was also a collapse of a section of Interstate 85 after a fire down in Atlanta six years ago. We see these [events] every couple of years, so I wondered: What were the responses? Were there steps that mitigated the damage? And so the thought was to analyze the responses to see what we can do to minimize impact of the next one.

Q: Tell us what you looked at.

A: I wanted to know if the impact of the closure on traffic, is the impact of this local, a half-mile surrounding the zone? Or are we talking about regional? Is it affecting traffic 30 miles away? I ran data on the entire metro area and looked to see if there was massive congestion.

Q: What did the data show?

A: It was a big deal to businesses in the impact zone but not as bad as it could have been — and I’m not trying to downplay that at all. But while “carmageddon” is a pretty common [expectation] lately, what we’ve been finding is that due to things like technology and traffic apps, the old models don’t always hold true. Everything does not necessarily get gridlocked. The old model assumes the same number of trips are going to take place, but that’s not always the case.

Q: Why do you think the traffic impact wasn’t as bad?

A: As we’ve seen on other situations, people were willing to switch modes. And now that we’ve been through covid, employers know that employees can telework. Everyone was able to do their part — from employers to [departments of transportation] to social media to traditional media reporting on the situation. It all served to reduce the impact.

Q: Were you surprised when you ran the numbers?

A: I’m more surprised at how quickly they made the repairs. I think that anyone thinking about the situation is pretty pleased with the result. One thing we’ve noticed in these last couple of bridge collapses is that officials declare states of emergency, which enables them to free up capital and use innovative solutions. I’m sure that [departments of transportation] across the country are looking at this.

Q: Does Pennsylvania’s experience here offer clues for how officials can use the speed and innovation that comes in an emergency like this into traditional infrastructure projects?

A: That’s the tricky thing. We put rules in place to protect our environment and be good stewards of public money because we’ve determined those are important, but those processes don’t work that well in an emergency. In theory, they could build everything this way. It would be much faster. There’s a balance. Maybe we have to determine in a way what [rules are] worth suspending.

I think we need to start building innovation into all projects. We can bring the solutions we used during this scenario into a lot of our road building.

Q: Can you give some examples of that?