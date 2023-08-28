American Airlines fined $4.1 million over lengthy tarmac delays

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Department of Transportation said Monday it has fined American Airlines $4.1 million for keeping thousands of passengers onboard planes on airport tarmacs for hours at a time. American agreed to pay $2.05 million and received an equal sum in credit against the fine for compensation already paid to passengers, according to a document outlining the deal. The agency said the penalty is the largest of its kind ever imposed.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the fine was part of the department’s push to uphold the rights of airline passengers.

“Whether the issue is extreme tarmac delays or problems getting refunds, DOT will continue to protect consumers and hold airlines accountable,” he said in a statement.

Federal rules strictly regulate tarmac delays, generally requiring airlines to let passengers disembark once a plane has been sitting at an airport for three hours, in the case of a domestic flight, and four hours for international flights.

The Transportation Department said it identified 43 flights from 2018 to 2021 in which American broke the rule, affecting 5,821 passengers. Most problems occurred at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, one of American’s hubs, and were connected to bad weather.

American contested some of the department’s findings and its method for calculating the size of the fine, but said it nevertheless agreed to the settlement. The airline said in a statement that the delays affected a tiny fraction of the 7.7 million flights it operated in the years covered by the investigation.

“We have since apologized to the impacted customers and regret any inconvenience caused,” the airline said.

In the document setting out the fine, the Transportation Department said that on June 9, 2019, thunderstorms hit the Dallas airport and that, as the weather cleared, a crush of flights arrived. American struggled to clear gates and manage flight crews, leading to long delays, the department concluded.

American said those delays prompted a wide-ranging internal review of its practices to avoid tarmac delays and led the airline to improve training, procedures and facilities.