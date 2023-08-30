900 flights canceled as Hurricane Idalia disrupts air travel

Airlines canceled about 900 flights Wednesday as Hurricane Idalia closed airports in Florida and disrupted air travel across the South in advance of a busy holiday weekend.
Southwest Airlines, which has a heavy presence in Florida, scrubbed more than 200 flights Wednesday with Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines canceling another 150, according to data from tracking service FlightAware.
The FAA said Wednesday the storm could have effects beyond the immediate area where it made landfall and urged travelers to check with airlines before heading to the airport.
Southwest told customers that flights to and from almost a dozen destinations in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina could be disrupted through Thursday and that it would allow passengers to rebook. Other airlines have issued similar waivers.
Tampa airport executives said the closure stemmed from the facility being vulnerable to storm surge, despite being outside the storm’s direct path.
Emily Nipps, a spokeswoman for the airport, said Wednesday that initial damage assessments indicated the effects had not been severe. She said there was some water on the airfield but it wasn’t affecting runways.
“The airport did well,” she said.
The FAA is expecting a busy travel period Wednesday and Thursday as flights ramp up in advance of the Labor Day weekend. The agency expects traffic to peak Thursday with more than 52,000 flights. It wasn’t clear early Wednesday what effect the storm might have on travel for the holiday.
Amtrak also canceled a handful of trains Wednesday originating in Florida and bound for the state, and shortened other routes to avoid areas hit by the storm.
More on Hurricane Idalia
The latest: Idalia made landfall in Florida Wednesday morning as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing intense storm surge and damaging winds to the state’s northern Gulf Coast and Big Bend area. Follow our live updates.
Where will Idalia have the greatest impact? Here’s our forecast for what to expect in six key cities.
Path tracker: We’re tracking Hurricane Idalia in maps as it moves across Florida.
Storm surge: Waters are predicted to swell up to 15 feet in some spots, potentially causing flooding devastating flooding, the National Weather Service warns. Here’s an explanation of what storm surge is.
How to prepare: Our guide will show you how to keep your family and home safe before a hurricane hits, what to do if you’re caught in the middle, and how to pick up when you return.