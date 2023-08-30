900 flights canceled as Hurricane Idalia disrupts air travel

More on Hurricane Idalia

The latest: Idalia made landfall in Florida Wednesday morning as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing intense storm surge and damaging winds to the state’s northern Gulf Coast and Big Bend area. Follow our live updates.

Where will Idalia have the greatest impact? Here’s our forecast for what to expect in six key cities.

Path tracker: We’re tracking Hurricane Idalia in maps as it moves across Florida.

Storm surge: Waters are predicted to swell up to 15 feet in some spots, potentially causing flooding devastating flooding, the National Weather Service warns. Here’s an explanation of what storm surge is.

How to prepare: Our guide will show you how to keep your family and home safe before a hurricane hits, what to do if you’re caught in the middle, and how to pick up when you return.