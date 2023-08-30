The 5 higher-speed rail projects taking shape in the U.S.

Brightline West

Proposed in 2005 | 265 miles| $12 billion estimated cost

The electrified rail line would take travelers along the median of Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., in 2 hours and 10 minutes. Trains would travel at 186 mph. Supporters say the system would remove about 3 million vehicles from the road and increase tourism between Nevada and California.

Notable: Brightline is the only private intercity passenger railroad in the United States. It is expanding its Florida service to Orlando, providing a rare intercity train connection at a major airport terminal and making the trip from Miami in three hours.

Advertisement

The challenge: The price tag for the Las Vegas-to-Southern California line keeps climbing. In the past year, the cost estimate went up by $3 billion, an increase that project officials partly attribute to inflation.

Funding: Brightline says it invested $600 million to bring the project to construction, and it’s seeking $3.75 billion in federal infrastructure funding to help cover about one-third of the project cost. A $25-million federal grant awarded in June will help to cover the design and construction of two stations in California. Project officials say the rest will be privately funded.