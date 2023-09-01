Amtrak launches $1 billion in rail yard upgrades to prep for new trains

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

In a 51-acre complex two miles from Union Station, yellow-vested workers are maintaining the rail cars that whisk passengers up and down the busy Northeast Corridor. Among the Amtrak rail yard’s buzz of activity, workers make routine inspections, remove flat spots from wheels and repair the damage that trains sustain from tree branches and debris.

But the decades-old facility in Northeast Washington is so outdated, officials say, that some tasks are taking longer to complete. Rail cars in train sets can’t be serviced simultaneously because outdated infrastructure requires cars to be pulled apart for repairs. Some track cleaning is done without canopies, exposing workers to heat, rain or snow. Heavy machinery used in some of the biggest repair jobs is in short supply, creating long backups in the maintenance pipeline.

Armed with billions of dollars in federal infrastructure money, Amtrak says it is fast-tracking a plan to expand and modernize the D.C. site and five other maintenance facilities that serve hubs in the Northeast and the Pacific Northwest. The $1 billion in work will be done over five years in what would be the first overhaul of Amtrak’s repair shops in its 52-year history — the latest round of work tied to the railroad’s plans for a national expansion.

“We have some money to actually invest in some old infrastructure and to be able to bring our maintenance facilities into being world-class operations,” said Norman Forde, Amtrak’s vice president of project delivery fleet and facilities.

The renovations to prepare for a future with more modern trains are planned at maintenance yards in D.C., Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Seattle and Rensselaer, N.Y., followed by upgrades at 15 smaller facilities where trains are often cleaned, serviced or stored. Overall, Amtrak plans to spend $2 billion on the program.

The upgrades are part of a rail improvement program using funding from the federal infrastructure law, which allocated $66 billion for rail. The work will streamline maintenance, cleaning and repair practices at facilities that have not had significant renovations in decades — some that Amtrak inherited when Congress created it more than 50 years ago.

Forde said the goal is to elevate mechanical, service and cleaning shops to standards used in newer facilities at peer agencies in Europe while improving service reliability and supporting projected ridership growth.

The work will prepare rail yards for new train sets and locomotives expected to begin entering service this decade, including a new Acela fleet and Airo train sets that will replace nearly 40 percent of Amtrak’s rail cars by 2031.

Amtrak plans to retire its legacy Acela fleet next year using 28 high-speed train sets from French manufacturer Alstom. Those trains are part of a $2.5 billion project that also includes facility improvements in recent years.

Amtrak is buying 83 multi-powered Airo trains from Siemens Mobility to replace some of the carrier’s 50-year-old rail cars. The Airo trains, which are being manufactured in California, will carry passengers in 2026 in the Pacific Northwest. They eventually will operate in the Northeast Corridor, on Amtrak’s Palmetto route along the East Coast and along several state-supported routes.

Amtrak also has plans to replace decades-old rail cars that service its long-distance routes.

Laura Mason, Amtrak’s executive vice president for capital delivery, said the modifications at rail yards will “ensure a seamless transition from Amtrak’s aging fleet to modern, state-of-the-art equipment.”

In D.C., Amtrak is seeking a contractor to upgrade its Ivy City rail yard, where Northeast Regional and Acela trains get routine inspections and repairs. The yard also serves MARC commuter trains. Amtrak estimates the total cost will be $350 million, including the contractor’s portion of work and other expenses associated with the project.

The work will include the demolition of some structures, track relocation and converting storage areas into service tracks. Structures built in the mid-1980s will be rebuilt with raised roofs to allow for more overhead space for machinery, the addition of a catenary system and space to safely allow workers underneath, inside and atop trains.

Fuel stations will be added for the new Airo trains, which will be built with dual-power engines — electric and diesel. Officials say that will help to reduce the amount of time it takes for trains to transition from electrified service in the Northeast Corridor into non-electrified territory south of Washington.

DJ Stadtler, executive director of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, which is overseeing the state’s plan to double intercity Amtrak trains within the decade, said the facility upgrades are critical for maintenance of the future fleet and reducing the time trains spend at maintenance yards.

“If you can get trains out on the track again, that’s better for everybody. I think that’s money well spent,” he said. “A little automation and innovation is also good for everybody.”

Amtrak officials said new trains’ remote monitoring tools and upgraded facilities will better integrate a digital diagnostics system for earlier detection of problems.

“The maintenance shop will actually be able to see what work needs to be done before the train even gets back” to the shop, Forde said. “We know we don’t want to just fix something when it breaks. [We] want to be able to predict when it may fail and change out that part before the failure actually occurs.”

Amtrak expects work at the Ivy City yard to begin next summer and be completed in 2029, in time for the arrival of the Airo trains in the Northeast. Construction elsewhere is scheduled to start later this year at Penn Coach Yard in Philadelphia, and would be complete in 2030 when works wraps up in Rensselaer, N.Y. Amtrak said normal operations will continue through the construction period.