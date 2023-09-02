D.C. spent $4 million for bikes at Union Station. A suit seeks eviction over $150.

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A company that owns commercial leasing rights at Union Station has sued to evict the District from a $4 million glass-and-steel bicycle facility at D.C.'s largest transit hub, alleging the city failed to pay $150 in rent and abandoned the premises. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight When the city finished building the Bicycle Transit Center in 2009, the U.S. Department of Transportation called it “a model example of the kind of sustainable mobility” federal transportation officials hoped to see across the country. For years, firms working with the District offered secure bike parking and rentals in the space.

Those services were shuttered, and more recently the facility has been strewn with trash and personal belongings. On a recent visit, a filthy orange blanket and an empty package of Jamaican Buzz Cigarillos lay inside the vacant building.

The dispute has brought tension between D.C. and leasing executives at Union Station amid broader legal struggles over the historic transportation hub and a multibillion-dollar redevelopment effort, which the city supports. It also comes as a drop-off in foot traffic stemming from the pandemic continues to be a drag on business.

Citing the eviction lawsuit filed last month in D.C. Superior Court, District Department of Transportation spokesman German Vigil declined to say why the bike services had ceased or describe the city’s history with — or plans for — the facility.

According to the suit, filed by Union Station Investco LLC, the city’s monthly base rent is $10 and the city failed to pay $150 between September 2008 and May 2023. As for whether DDOT paid its rent, Vigil said, “We can’t speak on that because it’s all going though litigation.”

The complaint also alleges DDOT abandoned the facility starting in October 2022 and violated two other lease provisions. One outlines permitted uses on the property, including “parking, rentals, and repairs for bicycle, Segway, scooter, or other non-motorized alternative modes of transit.” The other bars the city from using the space in a manner that would “constitute waste, nuisance, or unreasonable annoyance to the Landlord or adjacent property owners.”

The building’s entrance is now chained shut with a padlock.

Jarrod Bernstein, a lawyer representing Rexmark, a real estate firm that gained control of the commercial leases as part of a foreclosure involving Union Station Investco, declined to comment on what might go into the space after an eviction, citing the ongoing case.

Santiago Lakatos, an advisory neighborhood commissioner who unearthed the eviction filing, said he has concerns about DDOT’s lack of clarity about its use of the space.

“It is a question of government transparency … We should have some understanding of what happened,” Lakatos said. “Maybe there is a grander plan for the facility — but we don't know since DDOT hasn't said anything.”

Lakatos said some advisory neighborhood commissioners hoped the structure would be used to house an Adaptive Bikeshare Pilot program DDOT says it is considering. Such a program might have hand-cranked bikes or accessible adult tricycles, according to the agency.

Architects of the Bicycle Transit Center have said its sleek form amid historic buildings was meant to echo “a bicycle wheel’s elegance and efficiency,” with arched steel tubes covered in glass. It was built to hold more than 100 bikes, but questions later were raised about its practicality. The building’s size led to “cramped operating conditions for staff and users,” according to a review by Maryland transportation planners who were considering their own bike facility.

The Federal Highway Administration, which U.S. officials in 2009 said covered 80 percent of the project’s $4 million cost, declined to comment on the suit, saying it does not discuss pending litigation. Gabriel Shoglow-Rubenstein, spokesman for D.C’s Office of the Attorney General, which helps to defend such suits, also declined to comment.

In a November 2022 letter to DDOT, an attorney representing Union Station Investco recounted that the landlord sent the city agency notices of “default and intent to terminate lease” in September, then again in October.

“As a result of Tenant’s failure to cure the defaults, the Lease has been terminated,” the letter read, giving DDOT 30 days to vacate.

The lease signed in 2008 was for 10 years, with DDOT reserving the right to extend it for five additional five-year terms.

Aaron Sokolow, an expert in District landlord-tenant disputes at the law firm Battino & Sokolow — who has biked by the building while headed to court — said the suit could lead to the city being evicted unless officials present a strong defense. The vast majority of cases are settled outside court, Sokolow added.

“It seems so remarkable that they had this right to do this really good use for that property for so long and they just stopped using it,” Sokolow said. “The more ways riders and tourists have to navigate the city the better … To lose that as an amenity is a shame.”

While Union Station is owned by the Federal Railroad Administration, control of its leases was granted to other entities stretching decades into the future. Some of those arrangements could be affected by ongoing legal maneuvering.

Last year, Amtrak moved to seize control of the transportation hub from Union Station Investco using eminent domain. The federally funded passenger railroad said it “lacks both the space and control to make much needed improvements” to the station. That case is ongoing.

The dispute comes amid proposals for an expansion of the 115-year-old train hub, estimated to cost $8.8 billion for construction alone, that calls for a transformation of the nation’s second-busiest intercity rail hub by 2040. It would add wide rail platforms, an integrated bus terminal, a new train hall and updated concourses lined with shops and restaurants to provide easy access to Metrorail, buses, taxis, ride-shares, streetcars and parking. The station’s historic main hall will be preserved.